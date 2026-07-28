Rafael Leao is “dreaming of a new challenge” but it seems the AC Milan star will not be heading to Tottenham Hotspur; however, the same may not be said for Manchester City’s Savinho.

After seven years at the Italian giants, the 27-year-old made it clear that he wants a change of scenery for the 2026-27 season. The Portuguese international is, arguably, regarded as one of the top 10 wingers in the world but he only has a Serie A title and a Supercoppa Italiana to show for it.

Back in early June, Leao made it clear what he wants next, saying, “Personally, I’ve given everything at AC Milan. It’s a club that helped me grow a lot and supported me through tough times.

“Fortunately, I managed to make my mark in their history. Everyone has ambitions and I dream of a new challenge in a new league. If that happens, I’ll be very happy and fulfilled because I did my job at AC Milan.”

The former Lille wideman, who has scored 80 goals and notched 65 assists in 291 appearances for Milan, has been linked with Tottenham but it seems he won’t be heading to the Premier League.

One man who is already in the English top-flight is Man City winger Savinho, who has been the subject of multiple bids from Tottenham in the past year or so. The 22-year-old ended up staying at the Etihad last season but started just 14 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and adding three assists along the way.

Despite getting repeatedly rebuffed, TEAMtalk previously revealed that Tottenham are in for the Brazilian – who could cost £55-60m – once again, this time under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham want Savinho, not Rafael Leao

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that Spurs want Savinho but a Leao pursuit is not in the offing. Instead, the Portuguese is potentially inching closer to a move to Fenerbahce. Whether that fulfils his “dream” is up in the air.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel, “According to my information, I told you several times there were rumours about Tottenham, [but] Rafa is not a target for Tottenham as of today.

“Should anything change I will let you know but as of today, the understanding is that Tottenham are not working on a deal for Rafael Leao, not at all, he is not a target.

“At the moment the target of Tottenham is Savinho [from Manchester City]. Tottenham want to sign Savinho and they will sign one more [player this summer] but at this stage, with Rafael Leao, the deal is not being discussed.

“There is a club attacking [the situation strongly] for Rafael Leao and that club is Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce travelled from Istanbul to Milano over the recent hours, Fenerbahce are there with a delegation and are working hard to sign Rafa Leao.”

So far this summer, Tottenham have spent more than £220m on midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, alongside centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke. Left-back Andrew Robertson and central defender Marcos Senesi joined on free transfers and it seems Spurs are not done yet.

It could be argued they need a new striker, as Dominic Solanke and Richarlison have struggled with injury and, sometimes, goals, too. If Tottenham want to challenge for Europe again, more incomings need to happen.

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