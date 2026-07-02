Tottenham in discussions to sign World Cup winger with €175m release clause

Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in adding Rafael Leao to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, according to a report, as the AC Milan winger’s comments on a potential move to the Premier League come to light.

Spurs have been hugely active this summer and have already confirmed four major signings.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke have joined Tottenham this summer.

Mateus Fernandes has now been confirmed as a Tottenham player, after an £85million agreement was struck with West Ham United for the Portugal midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham also have a £100m deal in place with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Tottenham are now looking for a new winger, with Rafael Leao coming on the radar of the north London club.

According to The Independent, Tottenham have held talks with AC Milan over a potential deal for Leao.

In June, La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Football Italia, reported that Leao has a release clause of €175million (£149.6m, $199.8m) in his contract.

However, Milan are reportedly willing to sell the Portugal international winger for €50m (£42.7m, $57m).

The report in the Italian publication claimed that Leao has been offered to Arsenal.

The Independent has noted: ‘It is understood that Rafael Leao has been broached as an option in informal discussions with Milan, and there is still a possibility they move for Savinho, having pushed hard for the Manchester City winger last year.’

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Rafael Leao wants Premier League move

Leao has been on the books of Milan since 2019 and is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2028.

The winger, who is part of the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup, has won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana once each other Milan.

In early June, Leao publicly stated his desire to play in the Premier League.

The Portuguese winger told Sport TV in Portugal: “I need a new challenge.

“I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.

“The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or LaLiga would make more of my talent, as a player.

“If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy.

“I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level.

“Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.”

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