Roberto De Zerbi has outlined the three qualities he expects Mateus Fernandes to bring to the Tottenham Hotspur midfield after they officially announced his club record transfer from West Ham United – and ENIC are not done yet, with one more huge deal now almost guaranteed and two other massive ones also in their sights.

It’s been an electric start to the summer window by Tottenham. Surviving in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season, the club – backed by the Lewis family billions – are making a big push to revolutionise their playing squad and ensure a repeat of those relegation dogfights will never be witnessed again.

With deals for defender Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi already finalised, Spurs have now really shown their teeth by gazumping Manchester United in the race to sign Fernandes and having agreed to meet West Ham’s £85m valuation of the Portugal international.

With the star now passing a medical, Spurs announced the 21-year-old’s signing in a statement on their official website.

The midfielder said: “I’m very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join.

“When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way – going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can’t wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club.”

De Zerbi names three qualities Mateus Fernandes brings to Tottenham

Sporting Director, Johan Lange, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Mateus to the Club.

“He is a player with outstanding technical ability, intelligence and maturity, and even at a young age, has shown he can perform consistently in demanding, high-pressure environments. We believe this is the right place for Mateus to take the next step in his career, working with our outstanding coaching staff and alongside an ambitious and talented group of players.

“I know our supporters will enjoy watching him, as he has the talent, mentality and work ethic to become a very important player both for the present and the future of Tottenham Hotspur.”

Head Coach, De Zerbi, meanwhile, has outlined the three qualities that Fernandes will bring.

He said: “I’ve admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play.

“Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level. Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments. I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development, and I’m excited to start working with him.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham foil Newcastle, Tonali swap deal plan as stance on selling top talent revealed

Spurs want three more blockbuster transfers

As our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has confirmed, Spurs are next looking to finalise a deal for Sandro Tonali after agreeing a huge £100m package with Newcastle United for the Italian.

His signing will ensure that Fernandes’ status as the club’s record signing will last just a matter of days.

Tottenham, though, are not stopping there, and they have over the last 24 hours been linked with two more eye-catching transfers in the form of Eli Junior Kroupi and Rafael Leao.

According to The Independent, Spurs are ready to make a strong push to sign Bournemouth star Kroupi next in another blockbuster deal.

Bournemouth want at least £80m for the French forward, and Tottenham are said to be willing to pay it, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

The report has stated: ‘Spurs want a left forward, in particular, with Kroupi heading the list, though fierce competition awaits.

‘The Bournemouth star is wanted by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and the south-coast club want a figure north of £80m to part ways with the 20-year-old.

‘But Spurs are nevertheless willing to spend big once again in a bid to avoid a repeat of the last two seasons, which have seen them flirt with relegation, despite winning the Europa League.’

TEAMtalk can confirm PSG’s interest in Kroupi, with Bailey reporting that the French giants view the Bournemouth forward as a replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who is leaving for AC Milan.

Should they fail to land Kroupi, they may have more luck in pursuing a deal for AC Milan winger Leão.

And it’s now claimed that Spurs have held talks with the Italian side over a €50m (£43m, $57m) deal for the Portuguese winger.

He has a giant €175m release clause in his contract, but with his deal expiring in just 12 months, Milan are willing to negotiate his sale and with the player already making clear his desire to move to the Premier League.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.