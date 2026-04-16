Tottenham Hotspur are already preparing for every eventuality this season, and TEAMtalk understands that even in the event of relegation, the club will not sanction a full-scale squad clear-out.

Spurs currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table and are two points away from safety.

Roberto de Zerbi faces his former club Brighton in a crucial clash on Saturday, but with Tottenham winless in the league since December, the Italian has an incredibly tough task ahead of him to turn things around.

Sources have confirmed that while a number of high-profile exits would be expected should Spurs drop out of the Premier League, there is a firm intention within the club to retain a core group of players and avoid what has been described as a “fire sale.”

One area of the squad that Tottenham are determined to keep intact is their midfield, with James Maddison, Conor Gallagher and Archie Gray all viewed as untouchable.

Spurs insiders have indicated that the club’s wage structure includes relegation salary reductions, meaning they are not under immediate pressure to sell players and can take a more controlled approach to any potential outgoings.

While the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons are among those who would likely depart if the worst were to happen, Maddison, Gallagher and Gray are seen as central to the club’s future regardless of division.

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Spurs trio prepared for Championship promotion push

The three ‘untouchable’ players bring valuable experience of football outside the top tier.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City, before progressing via Norwich City, and earning his Premier League breakthrough with Leicester City.

Gray similarly developed through the ranks at Leeds United, before making the move to Spurs, while Gallagher – a product of Chelsea – gained crucial experience during EFL loan spells with Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

We understand that all three players remain fully committed to Tottenham’s fight for survival this season, but even in the event of relegation, they have no desire to move on.

Having the English trio will stand Tottenham in good stead if they do drop to the Championship, as they will be looking to seal promotion immediately.

Latest Tottenham news: Trafford blow / Romero’s ‘time to leave’

Meanwhile, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed in an update today how Aston Villa have emerged as favourites to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Tottenham are very interested in the England international, as are Leeds, and he is ready to leave the Etihad for a new challenge. However, Villa Park is currently his most likely destination.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has backed up our reporting on Romero’s future – saying that “there is a feeling around all people involved in this story, it is probably going to be time for Romero to leave Spurs.”

Negotiations to sign the Spurs skipper could still be ‘difficult’ as there is no formal release clause in his contract, but everything points to a summer departure. Read Romano’s full comments HERE.

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