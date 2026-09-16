Roberto De Zerbi has revealed an important Tottenham player will return to the side to face fellow strugglers Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs have won just once this season, against Championship side Charlton in the League Cup. But in the next round, they were dumped out by Liverpool.

The 3-1 loss to the Reds was the first time Tottenham had scored against Premier League opposition this season, after going all four of their Premier League games without finding the net.

Spurs played the first and last of those league games, and the League Cup tie against Liverpool, without World Cup winner Pedro Porro, who had a muscle injury which De Zerbi didn’t want to take a risk with.

Following the loss, the manager confirmed the Spaniard will be back to face Aston Villa at the weekend.

“Yes,” he stated simply when asked if Porro would play in that game.

It’s already an important one in the context of the season, with the Villans a single point below Spurs, neither club having won in the Premier League this term.

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Pedro Porro among top players Roberto De Zerbi has faith in

After being defeated by Liverpool, Porro was among a list of top players De Zerbi detailed his belief in.

He said: “I believe in my players, I have a big confidence, a big opinion of my players, and when we arrive to find the click, to win a game, I think we enjoy with these players, because the qualities of the players are incredible.

“Have a look at [Omar] Marmoush, Savio, [Mohammed] Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Mateus Fernandes, [Andy] Robertson, don’t forget Pedro Porro. [Dominic] Solanke, Solanke top, he’s a good player.

Porro has been one of the shining lights of Tottenham’s last couple of seasons. In consecutive seasons before this one, the right-back had four goals and nine assists before two goals and five assists in all competitions.

Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League in both of those campaigns, highlighting how the Spaniard could well have a good campaign despite the struggles already faced this season.