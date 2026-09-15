Tottenham fans turn on De Zerbi after cup exit – ‘A manager with a track record of having no track record’

Tottenham Hotspur’s woeful start to the new season continued as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at Liverpool on Tuesday evening, and the fans are clearly starting to run out of patience with Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian was the hero as he kept the club in the Premier League last season but, after a summer of spending that surpassed £300million, Spurs currently sit 17th in the Premier League table and now only have one route left to winning any silverware this term.

De Zerbi made nine changes to his starting XI for the trip to Anfield but saw his side crash to a 3-1 defeat to Andoni Iraola’s men, although Tottenham did at least manage to find the net in a game for the first time since the previous round against Charlton.

Despite some encouraging signs on Merseyside, Spurs were was once again guilty of squandering guilt-edged chances and it was De Zerbi who was the focus of the fans’ anger.

Commenting on BBC Sport, Al from Herts wrote: “Spurs will be in another relegation battle this season. I honestly don’t see much improvement at all on last season despite the amount they have spent on new players who have plenty of Premier League experience. They have possession, sure, but possession doesn’t win games!”

Steve from Basingstoke also commented: “We are shocking under De Zerbi, if this was Frank or Nuno he would have been hounded out by now. A manager with a track record of having no track record. Awful awful football.”

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De Zerbi facing the inevitable at Tottenham

Meanwhile, on Reddit, rmhb1993 wrote: “One positive from tonight is that we now only have to focus on our Relegation fight. Absolutely disgraceful performance again. The finishing and creation is embarrassing. This club is at rock bottom, our fans are in the pouring rain away from home tapping our players on the back getting behind them and they serve up yet another steaming pile of s***. The players and the manager should hold their heads in shame. Disgraceful”

bencciarati also added: “Dreadful, boring, timid football. Too afraid to shoot or look forward or do anything even remotely productive. The players don’t look up to it and the manager is already covering his ass and picking fights with players. Half the team is selfish and trying to do it all themselves, the other half is useless and have nuclear first touches and awful technique. Scoring a goal is not that hard but we’re making it an arcane art. The question is not, ‘Why can’t we score?’ but, ‘What kind of goal are we trying to score?’ because it’s entirely unclear what kind of chances we’re trying to create from open play. We don’t create repeatable passages that lead to chances, we just get the ball into the middle third and try to improvise the perfect goal. I don’t want to give it time, the writing is on the wall. I’ve seen this story enough with Spurs to know that it only ends one way.”

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