Bayern Munich have decided on whether to sign Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, according to an informed source, while a swap deal between the Merseyside giants and the Bundesliga champions has also been mooted.

Liverpool fended off competition to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m during the 2025 summer transfer window after Bayern Munich and Manchester City targeted him.

Wirtz joined the Reds with massive expectations, having built a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting attackers at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the German international has massively underperformed since moving to Liverpool, partly because he has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League.

This has fuelled reports linking Bayern Munich with a fresh move for Wirtz, and we have reported that they would be ready to pounce for him if Liverpool ultimately lose faith.

Now, though, German reporter Christian Falk is reporting that Bayern Munich are not currently working on a ‘shock move’ for Wirtz.

“It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are tracking Florian Wirtz and could make a shock move for the Liverpool player. My information is that this is not true,” Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

“Of course, there is a big history between FC Bayern and Wirtz. There were two secret meetings before he decided on Liverpool: the first one in Munich and then in Liverpool as well. At the time, Arne Slot persuaded the German international to switch to Merseyside. If there is such a connection, you’re always going to have rumours – even more so when there are concerns over his performance levels in England.

“To be clear, I don’t necessarily share those concerns; I think Wirtz is performing better than he did last year. He has a new position in the team. On the other hand, you have an ongoing topic with Jamal Musiala, where he’s not in his best possible shape at the moment due to his illness following his injury struggles last year.”

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Florian Wirtz swap deal cannot be ruled out

Falk also says there is “nothing planned” between Bayern Munich and Wirtz, but he has also refused to completely rule out Michael Olise moving in the opposite direction in a swap deal.

Still, Falk has noted that a lot needs to happen for Wirtz and Olise to switch clubs as part of the same deal.

“So, you can see where some reports have taken these conditions and claimed that one plus one equals two. Of course, if Florian Wirtz were, at some point in future, interested in making a return to the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich would be the first team he’d talk to. However, there is nothing planned,” Falk continued.

“Bayern have a big squad and everyone’s feeling really confident. Musiala has a long contract and don’t forget that Vincent Kompany is trying a new system with Michael Olise as the fulcrum in the centre – the same position he currently plays in for the French national team. So, FC Bayern have a lot of options. Don’t forget, either, that it was a lot of money Liverpool paid for Wirtz.”

On a potential swap deal involving Wirtz and Michael Olise, Falk added: “Everyone is hoping the former Crystal Palace star signs a new contract, but if not, and he decides for a transfer, of course Florian Wirtz would be a player who’s interesting for Bayern Munich.

“The German can play on the side or centrally. This would be a very interesting thing, and if you make a swap deal with Liverpool or sell Olise for a lot of money to Real Madrid, you have the money to make an offer for Wirtz.

“So, there are many, many positions which have to be discussed. I wouldn’t say it’s not true that Bayern Munich would have thought of that.”

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