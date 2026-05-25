According to reports, Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has given the ‘green light’ for them to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall.

The Red Devils are inevitably going to be busy in this summer’s transfer market because they need to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Last summer, Man Utd successfully rebuilt their attack and fixed their goalkeeper department, and their next focus will be to overhaul their midfield with as many as three arrivals.

But Michael Carrick’s side will also target signings in other positions, and they could sign Hall to provide quality competition for current starter Luke Shaw.

Shaw has returned to form this season, but United cannot rely on him for a full season when they compete in several competitions, and Hall would be a great addition.

Last week, we reported that Man Utd face ‘serious’ competition from Bayern Munich in the race to land Hall, who is valued at around £55m.

Now, Caught Offside are reporting that club chief Wilcox has given the ‘green light’ for this move and is ‘pushing the club to look seriously at a deal’ for their ‘priority target’ who is ‘looking’ to leave Newcastle after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

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Micah Richards issues verdict on Hall vs Shaw debate

It was reported at the start of this month that Wilcox is particularly keen on a move for Hall this summer, though it does remain to be seen whether they will have the necessary funds to sign him as they prioritise midfield signings.

Still, Man Utd are free to discuss a move for Hall before and during the World Cup because the talented left-back has been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

This is one of Tuchel’s more baffling calls for the tournament, and pundit Micah Richards recently explained why he would prefer Hall to start over Shaw at the World Cup.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “While we’re just on Newcastle, Lewis Hall has to start at left-back for England,” he said.

“I think he will [start]. He’s absolutely amazing. To go from midfield to left-back, his spatial awareness, his timing of his challenges, he’s good on the ball, he’s got a good delivery, he’s got everything.

“His performances over the last two months have been outstanding. He’s by far the best in terms [of left-back options]. Luke Shaw’s done well since United have been doing well.”

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