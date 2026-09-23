Harry Kane: Striker’s future a ‘formality’ as Bayern Munich star decides on Man Utd transfer

Harry Kane believes he has a long-term future at Bayern Munich and has no desire to leave for Manchester United any time soon, with a European football expert revealing how Vincent Kompany has found a crafty way to prolong the career of the England captain.

At 33, most players are starting to slow down and potentially wind down their careers. Not Kane! He is currently the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after a breathtaking season with Bayern Munich that has seen him break all sorts of goalscoring records.

After also enjoying a strong World Cup on a personal level, few would deny the striker deserves to become the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen way back in 2001.

Despite winning five honours in his two full seasons with Bayern so far, speculation has been rife that Kane – out of contract in summer 2027 – could be tempted back to the Premier League to finally break the competition’s long-standing goalscoring record which is currently held by Alan Shearer on 260.

While Kane is just 47 shy of that mark, a record one would expect him to beat across a couple of seasons back in England, there would be no shortage of takers looking to bring him home, should he decide.

Indeed, Manchester United have been heavily and persistently linked with his signature, with the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe a confirmed admirer of the 121-cap England skipper.

Despite that, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed that Kane’s only focus right now is on signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, with the extension likely to ensure his remaining years are seen out in the Bundesliga.

Secondary reports have since backed that up, though there’s a glimmer of hope that any new deal could include a release clause at the player’s insistence.

All the same, his future seems intrinsically tied to Bayern’s and now European football expert Andy Brassell has explained why staying with the Bundesliga giants makes perfect sense for the 33-year-old as he bids to extend his record-breaking career…

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Kompany has found a way to extend Harry Kane career

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hatchard has explained Kompany is the perfect coach for Kane, with the Belgian having recently played on himself at the top level until the age of 34.

“It’s just the two of them fitting together perfectly,” Brassell began.

“And that’s why, although the contract extension isn’t quite there yet, it does feel like a formality because I think he knows how good he’s got it, really.

“I think it’s clear to him how well it works for him, both on and off the field, but particularly on the field, which was where he wanted to make all his dreams come true, really.”

Brassell also insists the way Kompany manages Kane’s minutes is the ideal way to help prolong his career – a luxury he might not be afforded were he to move back to the Premier League.

“Although if we’re looking at the success of Harry Kane at Bayern, I think we need a little word for Thomas Tuchel as well, don’t we? Because really, [he was] the first coach in his career who said, ‘You will rest when we want you to rest.’

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“If you look at Kane in the World Cup, the fact that he was able to give so much for so long during the World Cup, Kompany deserved a huge assist for that because of the way he managed him in the final third of last season.

“That is going to be a key part of Kane’s longevity. And I think he’s realised that.

“Like from his time at Bayern, he’s realised, ‘Well, maybe I don’t have to play every minute’. He gets his 100th Bundesliga goal on Friday night against Union Berlin.”

He explained: “The fact that he would have been hungry to get more and more, especially against arguably the weakest opponent in the league at the moment, but he got subbed with 15 minutes left.

“And that’s what happens – he needs a breather. He needs to be paced. And I think he’s made peace with that.”