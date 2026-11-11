Man Utd: Ornstein reveals extraordinary double Pochettino U-turn that truly exposes INEOS’s wild management

David Ornstein has shared some secrets of Manchester United's of pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino

With Manchester United hurtling towards the appointment Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, David Ornstein has revealed extraordinary new details about how they turned their nose up at the USA coach back in 2024 in an exposé that truly showcases their wild mismanagement of the club.

The Red Devils are in full-blown crisis mode after collecting just one win in 10 Premier League games this season. Sitting inside the relegation zone, the club’s top dogs will meet at co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Monte Carlo residence to officially decide on the sacking of Michael Carrick.

As part of those discussions, United also decided on Carrick’s successor, with Pochettino now the unequivocal top choice for the role, having edged out the likes of Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.

But having sprung to favouritism on Monday, it has now been confirmed that the USA coach is next in line.

As revealed by sources, the 54-year-old already has the support of Sir Alex Ferguson and two other trusted allies, while our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has exclusively revealed that Pochettino has already reached an instant decision on the job.

As part of those discussions, United have learned the cost of sacking Carrick and appointing the Argentine as his successor, and it’s considerably less than Ratcliffe, who controls the purse strings, may have imagined.

However, in a remarkable revelation that brutally exposes INEOS mismanagement and incompetence, Ornstein has revealed how United could have had Pochettino in their dug-out for nothing just four months ago, while also revealing how INEOS, having interviewed him as a managerial candidate back in 2024, turned their nose up at him taking on the job…

GO DEEPER: Total cost to sack Carrick and hire Pochettino revealed – the amount will DELIGHT Ratcliffe

Ornstein: Man Utd could have got Poch for nothing in the summer

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein has revealed how INEOS turned their nose up at Pochettino back in 2024 when they were debating sacking Erik ten Hag.

“When ten Hag’s job was on the line in 2024, United spoke to Pochettino (among others: Tuchel, Amorim, De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, McKenna),” Ornstein began.

“I didn’t hear the best feedback from how it went. I was told they were a little underwhelmed – the feedback wasn’t the best in their eyes regarding his coaching at the time, his hunger, his work rate, etc.

“They ended up taking Tuchel and De Zerbi to the last two and ultimately gave Ten Hag a new contract.”

Ornstein then went on to explain how INEOS could even have had Pochettino for free back in July, around the time his USA deal was expiring and when United decided instead to give Carrick a permanent two-year deal.

“There have been several factors around this Pochettino consideration. It’s quite remarkable to think they could have taken him for free this summer (his contract was expiring after the World Cup).

“They had a vacancy because Carrick was only interim; they felt Carrick could earn the permanent job.

“They clearly didn’t think Pochettino was the man then. If they turn to him now, they will have to pay around $10m (£7.5m) for his release clause with the US men’s national team, a few million more for staff, then his salary, plus the cost of removing Carrick and his staff.

“It’s a very expensive decision not to go with him in the summer, given they are going with him now.”

We exclusively revealed on Tuesday how United’s PR and media team are now preparing a sensitive and emotional departure message to put across their social media channels, in which they are expected to make clear their appreciation of him and underline how his legacy as a club legend will remain intact.

Meanwhile, Teddy Sheringham has revealed how he blames two players in particular for the demise of Carrick at Old Trafford.