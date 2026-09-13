Roberto De Zerbi is not yet in trouble at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ruling out parting ways with head coach Roberto De Zerbi at this stage, and there will be “no knee-jerk reactions”.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Tottenham spent over £300m on signings in the summer and there was optimism that they could have a much better campaign this time around.

However, there has been a hangover from last season, with De Zerbi‘s side currently winless in four Premier League games as they sit just above the relegation zone on two points.

On Saturday night, Spurs were held to a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Everton, and they were met with boos from supporters at the final whistle. There has also already been talk of De Zerbi potentially getting sacked.

Tottenham’s start is concerning, but it was always going to take time for De Zerbi to get them playing to their best following a massive overhaul in the summer. He is also still without several key players.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider that Tottenham have decided to back De Zerbi, who is confident he can turn around their season if given time.

Tottenham stance on sacking Roberto De Zerbi revealed

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Look, no manager in the Premier League can go on for too long with a losing start to the new season.

“That’s the job, this game is based on getting results and Roberto De Zerbi will be fully aware of that. Two points from four games is not good enough.

“He’s definitely got time on his side, De Zerbi, for what he did last year when he came in and rescued the club and made sure they didn’t suffer the ignominy of Premier League relegation.

“It will take time for these new players to bed in and get used to their new surroundings and to perform to their highest level as well.

“So De Zerbi is confident that he can turn things around at Spurs and he believes he does have the support and the backing of the Tottenham board as things stand.

“There’ll be no knee-jerk reactions at Tottenham. The club are fully behind De Zerbi and they see him as the man to get things right.”

After the Everton game, De Zerbi claimed that his side is currently suffering from a “mental block” after last season.

De Zerbi told reporters: “There is a word in Italian – sbloccarsi – that literally translates as if we unblock ourselves.

“[It is] a mental block because four games, no wins, no goals scored … it is tough for the players. The team is extremely strong, we can score goals and we can win games. And then we have to respect the history of the players in their careers.

“Forget Dominic Solanke and Marmoush – the other players … they didn’t score many, many goals in their careers and we have to find these goals. I think we can do so with the quality of our play.”