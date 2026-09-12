The decision by Lucas Bergvall to extend his contract at Tottenham Hotspur represents a surprising turn of events, according to Fabrizio Romano, and with the journalist revealing the transfer to one of two Premier League rivals that the Swedish star could have made this summer.

The Stockholm-born star appeared to be done at Spurs this summer when the club invested heavily in the signings of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, who both signed for Roberto De Zerbi’s side for packages that could ultimately fetch as much as a combined £185m (€216m, $251m).

Having moved to north London in a £8.5m deal from Djurgarden in February 2024, the 20-year-old has racked up 80 appearances for the club, earning a reputation as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.

However, his immediate reaction to the double midfield signing this summer was to request a move away, and with Spurs reluctantly showing a willingness to listen to offers for the 14-cap Sweden star.

Ultimately, though, nothing was agreed, with their hefty £50m price tag deterring his suitors.

And the saga took a new twist on Friday when it was announced that Bergvall has now signed an extension to his deal at Spurs that had initially been set to expire in July 2029.

Explaining his surprise at the news, Romano told his YouTube channel: “Lucas Bergvall has signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur. That’s a very surprising one, probably. If you had asked me in June, I probably would not have predicted this.

“Why? Because Lucas Bergvall’s initial idea was to leave Tottenham in this summer transfer window, and not because he’s not happy at Tottenham. I’m also told that Lucas Bergvall is a big fan of how Roberto De Zerbi wants to play football, so the connection is very good with everyone.

“He just had a feeling that after signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, and with Tottenham having no European football, he was not going to play football, basically. So he wanted to go and play.

“He had several possibilities. One was from Nottingham Forest, another was from a club abroad.

“There were also some calls from Chelsea on Deadline Day to understand the situation of the player, although they never sent a bid. So there was a lot of interest around Lucas Bergvall…”

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De Zerbi explains why he wanted to keep Bergvall at Spurs

Romano continued: “But the decision made by Tottenham Hotspur, in a very clear way with the player and his camp during the summer transfer window, was: despite this desire from Lucas, stay with us, continue with us. We will give you a contract because we believe in you.

“Tottenham didn’t want to lose the player. Now they have reached an agreement on a new contract, with an improved salary for Lucas Bergvall, who is going to be part of Tottenham’s future.”

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has also welcomed the news of Bergvall’s extension and reckons the player will play a huge role in the club’s future.

“Every day in training you can see Lucas’ desire to learn, improve and push himself to the highest level. Lucas is brave, he wants responsibility and has the personality to play in big moments,” the Italian told the club’s media.

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“He also understands that development is a process, and he has shown a fantastic attitude towards working on the areas of his game where he can become even better. I believe his best football is still ahead of him, and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential.”

Despite a shaky start to the season, Bergvall can also see the promise in what Spurs and De Zerbi are trying to achieve.

“I think we’re building something great here,” Bergvall said.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, and that’s why I’m happy to extend my contract. I’m always trying to achieve as much as possible, to be the best version of myself both on and off the pitch, and I know this is the right place to do that.

“Personally, my goal is to produce more for the team – performances, goals and assists – to help as much as I can. I’m getting better every day in training, and I’m looking forward to what will be a really good season ahead.”