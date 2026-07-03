Tottenham receive official offer for £60m attacker as Euro giants reveal ‘agreement’ with Man City star – report

A Tottenham man was "miles" off the level of two academy stars

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison looks set to be on the move this summer, and reports suggest that Turkish side Fenerbahce are ready to launch a move for the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs from Everton in a deal worth £60million including add-ons in the summer of 2022, but has struggled to live up to his price tag, due to injuries and inconsistent form.

Richarlison did manage to score 11 goals in 32 Premier League appearances in 2025/26, but with his contract expiring in 12 months’ time and an extension unlikely, Tottenham feel now is the right time to cash in on him.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, as cited by Sport Witness, ‘one of the big teams’ in Turkey have submitted an official offer to Spurs for the striker.

While not naming the club, or the size of the bid, that likely means Fenerbahce, Besiktas, or Galatasaray.

Interestingly, another journo, Ertan Suzgun, reports that Fenerbahce’s representatives are currently in London. While he doesn’t mention the reason for the visit, the timing is certainly interesting.

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The Turkish side are making some big moves this summer as they look to bounce back from a season where they narrowly missed out on winning the league.

Earlier on Friday, they announced a statement suggesting that they have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutch international is reportedly set to arrive for around £7m, potentially rising to £8.5m.

“Our club has reached an agreement with Nathan Ake, a player of the Netherlands National Team, and has signed a contract with the footballer,” Fenerbahce revealed.

“The player, who wore the Netherlands jersey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will join our team in the Austria camp following the permission process. We present this to the information of the public.”

However, the statement has come as something of a shock to Man City, according to The Manchester Evening News.

They report that there ‘is still work to do’ on the transfer, suggesting that no agreement on a fee has yet been reached with the Cityzens.

Ake is highly likely to leave the Etihad this summer, however. Like Richarlison, his current contract expires in 12 months, and his club are prepared to listen to offers for him.

The addition of two experienced Premier League players in Ake and Richarlison would be a big statement from Fenerbahce, so it’ll be interesting to see how the stories develop.

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