Granit Xhaka has made up his mind amid interest from Chelsea

Granit Xhaka has informed Sunderland he will not push for a move to Chelsea this summer following talks with the Black Cats’ hierarchy, TEAMtalk understands.

Sunderland have moved swiftly to draw a line under the growing speculation surrounding their captain after Chelsea’s approach left senior figures at the Stadium of Light furious.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week, Sunderland were angered by Chelsea’s attempts to prise Xhaka away after the Blues first held discussions with the Swiss international’s representatives before making contact with the club.

Chelsea, acting at the request of head coach Xabi Alonso, believed they had received positive encouragement from Xhaka’s camp and subsequently followed up with an opening offer.

However, Sunderland rejected the bid immediately and made it abundantly clear to Chelsea they were unhappy with both the valuation and the manner in which the move had been pursued.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Sunderland’s hierarchy have since held direct talks with Xhaka, who is currently in North America with Switzerland after helping his country reach the last 16 of the World Cup.

Sources have confirmed the club reiterated just how important they view the 33-year-old to their long-term project and stressed they have no intention of sanctioning his departure this summer.

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Xhaka won’t force exit after Chelsea bid rejected

Xhaka, for his part, is understood to have fully accepted Sunderland’s position.

TEAMtalk understands the former Arsenal midfielder has now informed the club he will not agitate for a transfer or attempt to force through a reunion with Alonso at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder remains appreciative of Chelsea’s interest and of the opportunity to work again with the coach who enjoyed so much success with him at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, sources say he has made it clear that he respects Sunderland’s stance and will not create problems in an attempt to engineer a move.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Xhaka’s representatives have now relayed that message directly to Chelsea.

The Blues have been informed that neither the player nor his camp intend to push for a transfer, with Chelsea accepting the situation and now preparing to turn their attention towards alternative midfield targets.

While Alonso remains a huge admirer of Xhaka and viewed him as an ideal addition to bring leadership and experience to his squad, Chelsea now recognise that a deal is highly unlikely unless Sunderland dramatically soften their stance.

There is currently no indication that will happen.

The Black Cats continue to regard Xhaka as one of the cornerstones of their project after his outstanding debut season on Wearside and remain determined to keep him for the remainder of his contract.

For now, both club and player appear aligned.

Despite significant interest from Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands Xhaka has no intention of forcing an exit, leaving Sunderland confident their captain will remain at the heart of their ambitions heading into the new campaign.

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