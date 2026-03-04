Tottenham are facing an ‘uphill battle’ in their aim to sign an exciting Bundesliga winger, as sources confirm Liverpool are firmly ahead of the north London side in the race.

Spurs have endured a woeful season in the Premier League and currently sit 16th in the table, only four points outside the bottom three and embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Interim boss Igor Tudor has been brought in to steady the ship following the sacking of Thomas Frank, but Tudor is already under pressure, and it appears unlikely he’ll remain at the helm next term.

But planning for the summer transfer window is ongoing behind the scenes, and one player Tottenham are big admirers of is RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has had a fantastic season, notching nine goals and six assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances so far – with 18 of those being starts.

Diomande’s form has captured the attention of multiple clubs and Tottenham are one of those, but they will find it difficult to win the race.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are facing an ‘uphill battle’ to sign Diomande, as their ‘inability to offer Champions League football’ weakens their hand.

The only way Tottenham could feasibly qualify would be to win the tournament this season, which is of course a very tall order.

It is noted that they ‘won’t be able to compete’ with other clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race for his signature.

In fact, their relegation battle means there is ‘far too much uncertainty surrounding the club for Diomande to even consider joining them,’ per the report.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool lead race for €100m-rated winger

Football Insider’s claims tally with a lot of what we’ve reported on the race for Diomande.

We revealed back on February 17 that Liverpool are the Premier League club with the ‘most advanced’ interest in the teenager.

Sources indicate that the Reds view Diomande as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah, and they are primed to launch summer offers.

Their other potential Salah successor, Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, looks set to be out of reach, making Diomande their most likely winger signing as things stand.

But he won’t come cheap, with Leipzig’s valuation meaning it will take a bid of €100m (£87m / $119m) to even start a conversation.

Man Utd and Bayern’s interest is confirmed, too, and that does leave Tottenham highly unlikely to secure Diomande’s signature.

For now, Spurs’ full focus is on staying in the Premier League. If they are relegated, their targets for the summer will look very, very different.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.