Liverpool to stun Man Utd with €45m bid for ‘extraordinary’ Juventus star – report

Liverpool are preparing to submit an opening offer to beat Manchester United in the race for Juventus star Khephren Thuram, according to a report, while our sources revealed a twist in the transfer chase last month.

The central midfielder is the son of former France star Lilian Thuram and the brother of Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram. He was born in Italy but came through Monaco’s academy before joining Nice in July 2019.

Thuram went on to make 167 appearances for Nice before returning to Italy by signing for Juve in a €21million deal in July 2024.

Since then, he has played 86 times for the Bianconeri, chipping in with seven goals and 12 assists.

Thuram’s vision, close control, strength and game intelligence have helped him become one of Juve’s best and most valuable players. Indeed, Italian coach Giovanni Martusciello called Thuram ‘extraordinary’ last season.

The four-cap France international holds long-term interest from the Premier League, and there has now been an update.

CaughtOffside claim Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal have all landed on him as a ‘potential target’.

Liverpool’s interest is the most advanced, as they are ‘exploring’ an opening bid worth €45million (£39m / $52m) plus add-ons.

Man Utd have identified Thuram as a potential successor for Casemiro, who has announced he will leave when his contract ends this summer.

But Man Utd have not yet drawn up a proposal for Thuram, putting them behind Liverpool in the pursuit.

Arsenal ‘admire’ the 24-year-old, though their interest is ‘more cautious’ at this stage.

Sources confirmed to us on February 18 that Liverpool and United are indeed interested in bringing Thuram to the Premier League.

Thuram’s blend of flair and physicality has impressed major English clubs for several years.

Although, we understand Juve are working hard to tie him down to a new contract that would keep Liverpool and United at bay.

Juve want up to €75m for Liverpool, Man Utd target

Plus, Juve value Thuram far higher than what Liverpool are planning to offer, at closer to €65-75m (up to £65m / $87m).

The decision will rest with the player. Will he want to extend his spell at Juve or test himself out in the Premier League for the first time?

Thuram could be a great addition for Liverpool as they pursue a deep-lying playmaker to compete with Ryan Gravenberch.

For Man Utd, Thuram would likely be an alternative to Elliot Anderson, who remains their No 1 midfield target.

Manchester City have overtaken United in the race for the Nottingham Forest star, forcing INEOS to consider other options.

