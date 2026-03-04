Bruno Guimaraes remains one of the most coveted midfielders in world football, with Newcastle United’s captain continuing to draw admiring glances from Europe’s elite clubs, with Manchester United threatening to lure him away.

Newcastle may be growing tired of links to their best players, but the speculation will inevitably continue as there is genuine interest in some of their stars.

At 28, Guimaraes has established himself as a pivotal figure at St James Park since his 2022 arrival from Lyon. His blend of defensive steel, creative flair, and leadership has seen him named club captain, with consistent performances underpinning Newcastle’s ambitions.

Contracted until 2028, the Magpies are actively pursuing a new deal to secure his long-term future amid persistent interest.

In a big development, however, we understand Man Utd have emerged as the most prominent suitors in recent days. They are exploring possibilities, as the Red Devils seek a high-calibre replacement for the departing Casemiro.

The veteran Brazilian has personally recommended his compatriot, praising his world-class qualities.

United’s interest is intensified by their need to bolster the midfield, though any move would likely require meeting Newcastle’s valuation – potentially close to £100million – for a fellow Premier League side.

Newcastle will fight to keep Bruno as interest grows

Manchester City linger as long-term admirers, with some sources suggesting they remain favourites for an English switch if Guimaraes becomes available, however Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is who they are focusing on as it stands, as reported previously.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are also credited with ongoing interest in Guimaraes, viewing the dynamic midfielder as an ideal fit for their high-pressing, possession-based systems.

Barcelona have been mentioned in broader links, while Chelsea have occasionally surfaced in speculation, but at 28 years old, he does not match their usual recruitment policies.

Despite the attention, Guimaraes does appear settled on Tyneside. He is not actively pushing for an exit and remains focused on Newcastle’s project, even as the club eyes further investment to challenge at the top.

Newcastle’s hierarchy view him as indispensable, and contract discussions aim to fend off rivals.

Saudi Pro League sides have previously floated lucrative approaches, but the player shows no eagerness to leave Europe.

As the 2026 summer nears, Guimaraes’ future will dominate headlines and if Newcastle cannot offer European football, a move may become more desirable.

Latest Man Utd, Newcastle news: Thiaw stance / Gordon eyed

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed in an update today that Newcastle have zero intention of listening to offers for centre-back Malick Thiaw this summer.

Man Utd and Liverpool have both been linked with the German international, but he is contracted at St James’ Park until 2029 and won’t be going anywhere, regardless of how the Magpies’ season unfolds.

In other news, sources confirm that Man Utd are admirers of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, and may be willing to even pay £80million to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, that still wouldn’t be enough to land the ex-Everton star, with Newcastle’s valuation understood to be north of £95million.

Arsenal are also in the mix for Gordon, with Mikel Arteta keen to bring him to the Emirates.

