Real Madrid plot devastating £185m TRIPLE Tottenham raid to ‘dominate Europe’

Real Madrid are eyeing a remarkable triple swoop if Tottenham Hotspur are relegated from the Premier League, with a report suggesting they could sign Micky van de Ven and two of his elite team-mates.

Tottenham have had another dire domestic campaign, having won only seven of 28 league games so far and picked up 13 defeats. Ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League matches, they sit in 16th place, just four points above the drop zone.

Thomas Frank was sacked on February 11 and replaced by interim boss Igor Tudor, who has been brought in to steady the ship. But there is already talk of Tudor himself getting sacked as the Croatian struggles to improve Spurs’ fortunes.

Spurs rescued last season by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final, and they have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League’s last 16 this time around. But there is little hope of the north London side actually winning the tournament.

According to speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes, Van De Ven has emerged as a prime target for Real Madrid, and Spurs’ relegation would significantly increase their chances of completing the deal.

Real Madrid see Van De Ven as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and his signing would help them move on from the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

We can confirm that Madrid are indeed interested in signing Van De Ven, though Manchester United and Liverpool are also pursuing him.

Sources revealed to us on February 23 that Spurs have paused contract talks with the Dutchman as they focus on avoiding relegation.

We provided an update the next day, reporting that Spurs value Van De Ven at £100million (€115m / $133.5m), while the player himself is open to a move.

The report claims it could be a sensational ‘triple signing’ for Madrid involving fellow defenders Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro, too.

Argentine source TyC Sports previously revealed that Spurs want £60m (€69m / $80m) to sell Romero this summer.

The centre-half is an elite performer on his day but also lacks discipline and has let Spurs down on numerous occasions with silly red cards.

We confirmed on February 23 that Romero would have no intention of helping Spurs in the Championship, should relegation become a reality.

Real Madrid strongly enter Cristian Romero race

Madrid will have to fend off LaLiga rivals Barcelona and Atleti to sign the 27-year-old.

Then there is right-back Porro, who has previously been valued at over £50m (€57m / $67m) but could reportedly be available for just £25m (€28.5m / $33.5m) in the summer.

Madrid have long been linked with Porro, though he does not appear to be the valuable asset he once was.

We revealed in December that Manchester City have expressed interest in reuniting with the Spaniard.

Returning to Madrid, club president Florentino Perez allegedly believes these three signings would help his team to ‘dominate Europe’ for years to come.

A triple deal would cost Los Blancos a whopping £185m (€212m / $247m) in total.

While the report claims Madrid hold firm interest in all three players, we see Van De Ven as the most likely to actually move to the Bernabeu this summer.

