West Ham United are preparing a transfer proposal for Toulouse centre-back Charlie Cresswell, sources confirm, as the London club eyes signings that can help turn their season around.

The Hammers have endured a hugely disappointing campaign so far, and they currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table, four points away from safety.

West Ham have conceded the second-most goals (38) of any team in the division, and 23-year-old Cresswell is viewed as a player who could reinforce their defence.

The former Leeds United centre-back has used his time at Toulouse to gain top-level experience and develop his game away from the English spotlight.

Cresswell joined Toulouse from Leeds in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as one of the French club’s most important players.

The Preston-born defender has played every minute of Toulouse’s 16 Ligue 1 matches this term, scoring three goals and helping his side to keep six clean sheets.

The Hammers have been monitoring him throughout the season, and are preparing to launch a proposal. They are keen to secure Cresswell’s signature this month, should an agreement be reached.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

West Ham gearing up for a vital month

West Ham have a limited budget but feel the proposed terms for Cresswell should not be an issue, either at club or personal level. He is now considering a switch to the London Stadium.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier this week that West Ham were set to sell winger Luis Guilherme amid interest from Sporting CP. The Brazilian is now closing in on a move worth around €17m (£15m / $20m), which will give the Hammers some funds to play with.

However, while there is confidence about the finances for a move for Cresswell, West Ham’s overall situation is causing some concern.

They are facing a potential relegation battle, and the job security of manager Nuno Espirito Santo remains uncertain.

A return to the Premier League aligns with Cresswell’s ambitions, but the lack of clarity surrounding the club’s on and off-field direction for the remainder of the season needs addressing.

West Ham remain hopeful of completing a deal and have made some early progress in their efforts to strengthen their defensive options.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are set to add two new strikers this month.

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey reported earlier today that West Ham have agreed terms with Gil Vicente to sign forward Pablo, who has notched an impressive nine goals in 12 Primeira Liga matches this term.

And now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Hammers are set to sign Lazio striker Taty Castellanos, in a deal worth €29m (£25.3m / £34m).

“Taty Castellanos to West Ham, here we go! Deal agreed for €29m from Lazio,” Romano posted on X.

“Agreement in place also over long term deal for the Argentinian striker. West Ham sign both Castellanos and Pablo (from Gil Vicente) upfront.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.