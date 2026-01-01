Tottenham are looking to bring in a replacement for Brennan Johnson quickly, as Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Welsh international is set to join Crystal Palace, with his medical underway.

Palace had been competing with Bournemouth to sign Johnson, who has struggled for form and regular playing time under Thomas Frank this season.

The Eagles had agreed a transfer fee with Spurs earlier this week, and it was down to the 24-year-old to approve the transfer before it could go through.

Now, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ approval to the deal, confirming how much Palace will pay to sign Johnson.

“Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal agreed also on player side with personal terms in place,” Romano posted on X.

“£33.5m transfer fee to Tottenham, first part of medical taking place right now. #CPFC finalise important signing for long-term project.”

Johnson has scored only four goals so far this season but Palace will hope he can rediscover his form from last term, when he notched a very impressive 18 goals.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham identify potential Johnson replacements

Tottenham want to bring in a new winger to replace Johnson and our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has already confirmed two targets for the club.

We understand that RB Leipzig’s exciting young winger Yan Diomande remains firmly on the radar.

Diomande, the 19-year-old Ivorian international, is open to a Premier League move this winter, according to sources close to him.

He joined Leipzig from CD Leganes over the summer for around €20million and has since impressed in the Bundesliga and Champions League with his pace, dribbling and flair. He’s notched seven goals and four assists so far and is widely considered one of the most promising talents in Germany.

However, sources confirm that recent reports suggesting that he could be available for as little as £50m are well wide of the mark – he will be far more expensive, and Leipzig want to fight off approaches.

The second, more attainable target revealed by Fletcher is Manchester City star Oscar Bobb, who could be allowed to leave the Etihad this month.

The 22-year-old Norwegian attacker is stylistically similar to the Savinho profile Spurs chased last summer, with the player also having admirers in north London.

Bobb’s limited minutes at City this season, compounded by recent injury setbacks, could open the door for a loan or permanent switch.

Two more Man City stars on the shortlist

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has also reported that Man City duo Savinho and Omar Marmoush are also on Tottenham’s radar, but they could prove difficult to sign this winter.

“It will be interesting to keep an eye on dialogue between Man City and Spurs because a decision to agree to sell Brennan Johnson is a clear indicator that they are going to be bringing in at least one attacker,” Jones exclusively told us.

“We’ve been reporting across recent weeks how they have turned back to Savinho as a transfer candidate and that is something that is likely to remain active, but they like to monitor uncertain situations and Omar Marmoush is someone they have had eyes on.

“Obviously he has a different playing profile, but a lack of certainty over his fit at City has really raised intrigue about whether they could attempt a deal.

“Our sources suggest any such interest will be knocked back as City don’t want to entertain offers for him – but that doesn’t mean Spurs won’t test the water.

“January is all about improving their goal threat and Thomas Frank is involved in helping with the decision making.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.