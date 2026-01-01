Manchester United are pushing to win the race for Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher but a move to Old Trafford hinges on a key factor, while a shock midfield target has emerged, and the Red Devils officially recall a promising youngster from his loan in the Championship.

We have constantly reported how Amorim’s priority for the next two transfer windows will be to revamp his midfield and now we are beginning to see serious targets emerge for this month.

Our understanding is that the plan is to sign one new midfielder this winter and another next summer, and Atletico star Gallagher is becoming a genuine option for the former.

But that hasn’t stopped links with other stars, and reports from Spain state that three more names are on the shortlist, with a surprise option valued at just £5million mentioned.

Man Utd rivalling Tottenham for Conor Gallagher

We revealed yesterday how United and Tottenham are leading the race to sign Gallagher, who is considering a return to the Premier League.

The former Chelsea and Crystal Palace star has struggled for consistent playing time and has held talks with Diego Simeone about leaving Atletico this month.

Gallagher is likely to prioritise a move that can grant him regular playing time as he looks to force his way back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

And in an update today, our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that a switch to United, or indeed Tottenham, could hinge on whether Atletico sanction a loan deal, and how much they are willing to continue to pay towards his wages.

Gallagher is allowed to leave the Spanish club if he can find an agreement that suits all parties. He has wanted to fight for his place as he wants to be a success in Spain, but he may have to be open-minded with the transfer window now open.

But Gallagher earns up to £200,000-a-week and whether that figure is subsidised could make a difference to whether he lands back in the Premier League.

In addition to Man Utd and Spurs, Newcastle United and Inter Milan have also been linked with a move.

A source close to the situation explained to TEAMtalk: “Atletico acknowledge they can’t give Conor the football he wants and deserves.

“That is the key issue, and they know he is too good to sit on the bench and they don’t want to wreck his chances of going to the World Cup.”

Three more midfield targets on United’s radar

Meanwhile, a report from Spanish outlet AS states that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is United’s ‘favourite’ midfield target, but two more names are in the frame.

We have consistently reported how Anderson is admired greatly by Amorim, but our understanding is that a move for him is more likely at the end of the season, due to Forest’s reluctance to sell mid-season.

It’s claimed that Ruben Neves, the former Wolves man who is currently playing for Saudi club Al-Hilal, is also under consideration.

But the third reported midfield target is the most eye-catching: DU Quito’s 17-year-old sensation Ederson Castillo.

He is reportedly valued at £5m (€5.7m, $6.7m) by his club, and it is small enough for Man Utd to pay, given that they have signed other South America wonderkids such as Diego Leon and Cristian Orozco.

But the big caveat is that United would have to wait to get Castillo, so he isn’t an option for January, or even next summer.

Indeed, because the Ecuadorian midfielder is 17, he will not be able to move to Old Trafford until January 2027. A deal could be agreed before that, though.

Man Utd officially recall loanee

In other news, United have now officially cancelled the loan deal of Toby Collyer with West Bromwich Albion, and the the midfielder could turn out for the Red Devils in the second half of the season.

On December 26, The Athletic reported that Collyer had already returned to Carrington for treatment and will be out of action for ‘around eight weeks’.

But the report noted that Man Utd will not send the 21-year-old back out on loan, adding: ‘He could stay and provide midfield competition should Mainoo depart’.

Mainoo has cut a frustrated figure this season at times due to his lack of consistent playing time and a number of Premier League clubs are keen to sign him, on loan or permanently. Whether he’s allowed to leave still remains to be seen, however.

