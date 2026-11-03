Arsenal lock on to mesmerising 92 G/A winger as decision is reached on £67m January transfer

Arsenal are very much keeping a close eye on Alex Baena’s rapid rise with Atletico Madrid as Mikel Arteta ponders a big move to bring the player to North London in 2027, though sources have revealed why any hopes of a January raid may have to be put on the backburner amid heavy competition.

Baena’s rapid rise continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old Spain international, who joined Atletico Madrid from Villarreal in the summer of 2025, has made a strong start to the season and now has interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

With nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) to his name from 14 appearances so far this season, Baena has taken his career tally to an impressive 92 G/A from 253 games so far – but that’s a figure that is starting to rapidly rise as his influence on matches grows.

Baena is a left-sided forward who can also operate centrally or as a makeshift number 9, and has really caught the eye of Diego Simeone’s side; his form following a successful summer in which he contributed to Spain’s World Cup triumph, further raising his profile.

Atletico paid a fee of €45 million for him and tied him to a contract running until 2030, giving the Spanish club a very strong negotiating position.

Understandably, some of European football’s heavy spenders are now starting to take particular interest in his rise, although Arsenal – who do hold a long-standing interest – are far from alone, according to sources close to the player…

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Arsenal will face competition for Alex Baena signing

Arsenal’s interest is long-standing. The Premier League champions tracked Baena while he was still at Villarreal and have kept their admiration ahead of the January window.

Sources suggest Arteta’s side view him as a versatile option to add depth to their attacking options, although Atletico are understood to be very unwilling to allow a mid-season sale. Any move is far more realistic next summer and would almost certainly require a fee well above Baena’s current valuation, with sources saying it will take at least €80m (£67m, $90m).

The Gunners allowed two left-sided options to leave over the summer in Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, signing just Christos Tzolis as a replacement.

However, with Eberechi Eze largely not impressing when given the chance there, Arteta is open to the idea of another world-class option to bolster the left side of his attack.

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Bayern Munich have been described as seriously interested by sources. With several key attackers injured, the Bundesliga giants are said to have made initial movements towards his team about the Spaniard.

Tottenham also have him listed as an option to help strengthen their attacking options, although Roberto De Zerbi would likely now spend their funds on an out-and-out central striker if the opportunity arose.

Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa have monitored the situation over recent months, with Villa’s interest connected to Unai Emery’s previous knowledge of the player from his Villarreal days.

Despite the growing list of teams keen, Atletico have made clear that Baena forms part of Simeone’s longer-term plans.

The LaLiga giants, currently second in the table and just two points adrift of reigning champions Barcelona, are not expected to entertain offers in January unless what sources describe as an ‘exceptional bid’ arrives.

But with just under four years remaining on his contract and no pressing need to sell, the Spanish side hold the upper hand and will likely abort any enquiries that come their way.

Baena’s versatility, international pedigree and current form make him an attractive option. Whether any of the interested clubs can convince Atletico to part with him remains to be seen, but the Spaniard is likely to stay firmly on the top clubs’ radar as the season progresses.