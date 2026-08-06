Arsenal target electric £77m winger after Vinicius, Barcola reject Arteta

With Arsenal failing to sign so many high calibre wingers, our insider at TEAMtalk as well as a pundit have pointed to who The Gunners will turn to next.

Arsenal entered the summer transfer window with three big goals in mind – sign a central midfielder, left winger and striker.

The first of those aims is about to be ticked off, with Bruno Guimaraes primed to arrive from Newcastle to the tune of £75m. The Brazilian has already undertaken and passed a medical.

For the striker spot, Arsenal remain intent on signing Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. The latest on that pursuit can be found here.

But it’s the hunt for a new left winger that is proving most problematic, with Arsenal suffering a series on painful rejections.

Their move for Morgan Rogers was hijacked by Chelsea, while Yan Diomande is about to put pen to paper with Real Madrid.

According to Ben Jacobs, if Arsenal and Liverpool both agree deals with PSG for Bradley Barcola the Frenchman will favour signing at Anfield.

Furthermore, Arsenal’s ambitious attempts to sign Vinicius Junior look to have failed, with numerous reliable sources including Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano confirming he’s about to pen fresh terms with Real Madrid. One reporter has even gone as far as claiming a renewal has now been agreed.

Accordingly, Arsenal must look elsewhere for their blockbuster signing on the left side. Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently delivered a name Arsenal are giving serious consideration to signing.

Arsenal considering signing Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is the player, with Bailey explaining in late-July: ‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that sporting director Andrea Berta has held discussions around the Spain international as Arsenal assess whether a move can be made for one of Europe’s most exciting wide forwards.’

Bailey went on to detail how Arsenal can take Athletic out of the equation if pushing the button on a move, with a release clause believed to be present in the wide man’s latest contract, which was signed last summer.

He added: ‘TEAMtalk understands that the agreement includes a release clause worth around £77million (€90m, $104m) – a figure that remains well within the reach of Arsenal and several other Premier League clubs.’

Crucially, sources also told our insider that unlike in previous years when Arsenal made approaches, Williams is now more receptive to experiencing a new chapter in England.

With Rogers, Diomande, Barcola and Vinicius all seemingly out of reach, it could now be full steam ahead for Williams.

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And according to former Premier League midfielder, Kevin Nolan, Williams would represent a better fit for Arsenal than Vinicius Junior anyway.

The former player-turned pundit told talkSPORT: “I think someone like a Nico Williams would be perfect for an Arsenal, in that left-hand side role, or Barcola, if you like.

“They’re the ones who I thought would suit more of an Arsenal-type player than Vinicius Jr.”

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