Man Utd considering shock left-back signing after Hall, Lewis-Skelly rejections – ‘a lot cheaper’

After failing to sign Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly, a report has revealed who Manchester United are now looking at for their anticipated addition at left-back.

The headlines at Old Trafford this summer have largely been dominated by the midfield rebuild. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have been banked, and one more is expected to arrive before the overhaul in central areas is considered complete.

However, the Red Devils do plan to make a major move in the left-back position too. As it stands, Luke Shaw, 31, is the only specialist left-back on the books.

And with a return to Champions League football ensuring the fixture list will be much denser this season, Man Utd are aware they need fresh blood in the position.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is their top target, though Newcastle won’t sell. Our insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively broke news of Newcastle’s point blank refusal to sell Hall this summer on the back of already offloading Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Subsequently, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed Newcastle aren’t expected to sell Hall in this window.

“I do not expect Lewis Hall to be coming to Man Utd,” Ornstein said. “Following the departure of Eddie Howe, Newcastle will be more determined to keep him, maybe even tie him down to a new contract.

“At the beginning of the summer, I thought that Man Utd were going to be the busiest team in the market. Just because there’s so much work that needs to be done. Midfield and left-back are two of the main areas of importance for them in the market.”

United looked into the potential signing of Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly too, though per Football Insider, the Gunners have no interest in selling their academy graduate, and especially not to a Big Six rival like Man Utd.

Man Utd turn to Antonee Robinson

Accordingly, Man Utd must look elsewhere and per the latest from talkSPORT, they’re fixing their gaze on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Their chief transfers reporter, Alex Crook, stated: “Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international.

“The experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall.

“He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

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The one thing Hall and Lewis-Skelly had in common is they’re both young. The original idea at Old Trafford appeared to be sign a younger player who would provide immediate competition for Shaw, but also serve as his eventual successor when the time comes to depart.

However, Robinson is just two days away from turning 29, meaning he’d very much be a signing for the present and not the future.

Nevertheless, and as Crook stated, the American could represent a viable market opportunity given he won’t cost anywhere close to the £60m price tags that were floated for Hall and Lewis-Skelly.

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