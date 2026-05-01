Everton sense a ‘golden opportunity’ to re-establish themselves among the European regulars and are prepared to back David Moyes with a spectacular QUADRUPLE signing, according to a report.

Everton currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, though with the gap to sixth-placed Brighton a mere three points, a strong end to the season could see Champions League qualification secured. Depending on who wins the Europa League, sixth spot could be good enough for UCL qualification.

If The Toffees fall short, they’ll hope to at least nab a place in the Europa League or Conference League, which would represent their first European campaign since the 2017-28 season.

With Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all floundering this season, a report from the i paper states Everton’s hierarchy sense a ‘golden opportunity’ to leapfrog those sides and position the club in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Naturally, a series of high profile and impactful signings must be made to make that dream a reality.

According to the report, Everton want to back Moyes in a big way if the fixture list next season contains European games.

Everton want four-signing blitz

To that end, a four-signing spree is on the agenda, with John Stones and Jack Grealish wanted from Manchester City, Ben White from Arsenal and Liam Delap from Chelsea.

Combined, those four players cost £230m in transfer fees when joining their current clubs. But of course, Everton won’t have to pay anywhere close to that sum if landing the quartet in the summer.

It’s claimed a second loan spell for Grealish is first up and is highly likely to be finalised.

The report read: ‘First through the door is likely to be the returning Jack Grealish, with sources understood to be increasingly confident that a deal can be struck with City to extend the England winger’s time on Merseyside.

‘Everton are hoping for another loan, having committed around £12m to his first year, and there is a belief that Grealish’s desperation to return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium will help negotiations with City, which will open at the end of the season.’

TEAMtalk originally broke news of Everton being confident they’ll re-sign Grealish all the way back on April 3.

A return to the blue half of Merseyside could also be on the cards for Stones, who is leaving Man City via free agency.

Stones previously starred for Everton between 2013-16 before earning a £50m switch to the Etihad. Stones has struggled with injuries in recent years, though if his next club can keep him fit, they’ll be fielding one of the best centre-backs the Premier League has ever seen.

A new right-back is also wanted, with Arsenal’s Ben White in Everton’s sights. The Telegraph recently confirmed there are genuine chances for White. 28, to leave Arsenal in the summer.

White has done very little wrong in north London, but now plays second fiddle to the extremely impressive Jurrien Timber.

The last of the four big signings tipped by the i paper was Chelsea’s Liam Delap, who could leave Stamford Bridge after just a single season.

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Delap cost £30m when the release clause in his contract at former club Ipswich Town was triggered.

However, Joao Pedro has locked up the sole striker’s role, leaving Delap to feed off scraps.

The report claimed a move for Delap does not have unanimous approval among Everton chiefs, with his sub-par season at Chelsea serving as a ‘red flag’.

Nevertheless, Delap is by no means alone in securing a major move to Chelsea and then seeing his career run aground.

It’s perhaps important to remember Delap scored a rather impressive 12 Premier League goals the season before for newly-promoted Ipswich.

If Everton get cold feet about Delap, TEAMtalk understands a move to bring Tottenham’s Richarlison back to the club is a possibility…

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