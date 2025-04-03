Arsenal are scouting Yeremay Hernandez, TEAMtalk understands, but it is another London club who have made contact regarding a summer deal for the Deportivo La Coruna winger.

Although Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the north London club are aware of the need to strengthen their squad. While signing a top-quality striker in the summer transfer window is the main priority, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak the dream target, the Gunners are looking at wide options too.

Athletic Bilbao and Spain international winger Nico Williams is a player that Arsenal are keen on, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Chelsea are also interested in him.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Deportivo star Hernandez is another winger that the Gunners are looking at.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Hernandez in action for Deportivo this season.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Real Madrid as a youth player between 2015 and 2017 before moving to Deportivo.

After coming through the ranks at the Galician club, the youngster made his first-team debut in December 2021 and is now part of the senior set-up.

Hernandez has played predominately as a left-winger for Deportivo this season and has scored 11 goals and given four assists in LaLiga2.

TEAMtalk understands that although Deportivo are playing in the Segunda Division in Spain, they want £30million for the winger.

That is because Os brancoazuis believe that Hernandez will only get better and has a lot of potential. Scout Ben Mattinson described the 22-year-old on X in January 2025 as a “compact creative winger with excellent vision” who “loves to play quick passes and 1-2’s or through balls in behind the defence”.

Any deal will also likely include bonuses for European qualification or winning a domestic trophy. The youngster has also been watched by Spain and is touted to make it into the senior side in the coming years.

Hernandez will move to another club this summer as his ability has brought real interest. Deportivo signed him to a new deal in recent weeks, but that is seen as a protection of his value rather than a commitment to staying at the Spanish club.

Fulham in contact for Yeremay Hernandez – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Fulham are very keen on signing Hernandez from Deportivo in the summer transfer window.

The London club have already made contact to understand the conditions of a deal for the Spain Under-21 international winger.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is keen to add more quality to his front line, and the wide areas are one of the key positions that the Cottagers are targeting over the coming months.

Hernandez would be seen as a perfect option because he can play on either side and has even featured in the nine in recent months.

Fulham, though, will face serious competition for Hernandez, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Brentford are especially keen on him.

Sources have stated it is not only in England that there is interest from Hernandez; there are clubs in Europe who are keeping tabs on him as well.

Leicester City are also keen on the winger, but the Foxes will struggle to do a deal if they are relegated back down to the Championship.

Yeremay Hernandez Profile

Born in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Hernandez represented UD Almenara and UD Las Palmas before joining Real Madrid as a 12-year-old in 2015.

He moved away from the Spanish capital just two years later to join Deportivo and signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2018.

Hernandez made his senior debut with Deportivo’s second string in a third-tier match against Fisterra in December 2020 and scored his first senior goal in March 2021.

His senior Depor debut came in December 2021 in a Copa Del Rey win over Murcia, while he was promoted to the first-team squad in September 2022.

Hernandez extended his contract with Deportivo until 2030 in April of last year after finishing the 2023/24 season with four goals in 26 outings, as Depor achieved promotion to Segunda Division as champions.

Has taken his game to another level in the current campaign, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists across 30 games.

Can play in either wide position but nominally lines up on the left flank, cutting in on his stronger right foot to great effect.

He is known for his flamboyant dribbling style and has a strong burst of pace and excellent technical ability.