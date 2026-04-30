Bayern Munich want Arsenal star Arteta loves after Chelsea deal collapses

Bayern Munich hold interest in an Arsenal star who’d add yet more Premier League experience to their forward line on the back of a Chelsea deal falling through.

Bayern Munich are probably the first or second best team in Europe right now, depending on where you position PSG. While the work of manager Vincent Kompany is largely to thank for Bayern reaching that status of late, their recruitment – which has focused on signing Premier League stars in the forward line specifically – must not be overlooked.

In Luis Diaz, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Bayern boast one of the most potent and deadly front threes in all of Europe.

The trio have combined to score 100 goals already this season. They regularly make light work of Bundesliga defences, with their years spent perfecting their craft in the toughest league in the world clearly paying dividends.

Bayern have another Premier League star in their attacking ranks right now, but not for much longer.

Bayern Munich pull plug on Chelsea deal

Taking to X on Wednesday, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

“Nicolas Jackson will return to Chelsea in June as FC Bayern are NOT triggering €65m buy option clause.

“Bayern director [Max] Eberl confirms the decision to ZDF — as reported since January.

“Chelsea and Jackson’s camp will assess his future with possible new move in the summer.”

Jackson had been serving as a high profile back-up to Kane, and that role will need filling once again once the Senegalese departs.

According to reporter James Benge, the void could be filled by Arsenal’s versatile forward, Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz could replace Nicolas Jackson

“Yeah, my understanding on Havertz and Bayern is that there is interest there. Nothing more than that that I’ve heard at the moment, but that is one to monitor in the summer,” Benge said on the Inside Arsenal podcast.

“Because of course, Nicolas Jackson is going, so he might figure as a depth piece at Bayern, like someone that can cover a bit for Musiala and a bit for Kane.”

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A German signing for Germany’s biggest club holds obvious appeal, though Arsenal might not make life easy for Bayern if they do come calling.

Despite signing Viktor Gyokeres last summer, it’s Havertz who remains a favoured option for Mikel Arteta up front.

In the biggest game of the season a fortnight ago when Arsenal battled Manchester City, Arteta benched Gyokeres and started Havertz up top.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries this term and given he’ll have two years remaining on his deal come the summer, there is potential for Arsenal to consider a sale if Bayern put a satisfactory proposal on the table.

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