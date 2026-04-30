Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for a top Tottenham Hotspur star this summer, as they continue to weigh up alternatives to their number one central defensive target, Alessandro Bastoni.

Camp Nou sporting director Deco has made the Italy international his highest-priority target to reinforce the Barca backline this summer, despite Hansi Flick’s defence only conceding 30 goals in 33 league outings this season as they storm towards the LaLiga title.

While Bastoni is reported to have given positive signals over a move to Barcelona, the financial aspects of a deal continues to raise concerns, given the club’s ongoing issues on that front.

To that end, fresh reports from Spain claim that Deco and co. have already ‘done groundwork on alternative options’, with one of the most notable names being Spurs star Cristian Romero.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Romero’s profile is one that ‘aligns very well with the requirements set by both Deco and Flick’.

The Argentina international, who has already decided on a Tottenham exit this summer and continues to be chased by Atletico Madrid, has a different profile to Bastoni.

Romero is a naturally right-sided centre-back, compared to Bastoni playing on the left, while his more rugged game is arguably much more suited to Spanish football than his Italian counterpart.

Barcelona are also prioritising attributes such as leadership, defensive awareness and the ability to operate in high defensive lines, all boxes that have been ticked by Romero during his time under multiple different coaches at Spurs.

The report adds that the 28-year-old World Cup winner’s ‘personality, competitiveness, and ability to perform under pressure’ are seen as ‘valuable additions to a relatively young defensive unit that includes players like Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin’.

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Atletico remain favourites in Romero chase

Barcelona are also said to have already ‘made contact with the player’s entourage’, given Tottenham’s precarious league position and growing likelihood that Romero will leave this summer.

However, TEAMtalk sources indicate that Atletico remain the favourites for the player’s signature, with Romero’s father recently revealing that his son has a £60million (€69m / $81m) release clause.

The defender is currently sidelined with a knee ligament injury that is threatening his place at the World Cup, but is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Barcelona, however, maintain that Bastoni is their top option to lead Flick’s backline next season, if they are able to find the money to seal the transfer.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Chelsea for some time, but his preference is for a move to Spain and Barcelona in particular.

Bastoni is likely to cost €80m (£70m), while some reports have suggested it could even take a mega €100m (£87m) bid to convince Inter to sell, a figure they would be way too rich for Barca. Hence the need to consider cheaper options, like Romero, ahead of the opening of the summer window.