Man Utd quoted £65m for on-fire winger after ‘official’ talks begin

Manchester United have been told to pay €75million (£65m) for sensational Ajax talent Mika Godts, though a report has also explained why that price could drop.

Godts is a 20-year-old left winger who spent time in the academies of Anderlecht and Genk before joining Ajax’s youth ranks in January 2023. He made his senior Ajax debut in April of that year and has since become one of their best players.

Godts has been devastating this season, having put up 16 goals and 13 assists in 39 matches so far.

Godts has been compared to Belgian compatriot Eden Hazard as he is a defender’s nightmare thanks to his dribbling ability and scorching pace. The two-cap Belgium international loves to cut inside on his stronger right foot, just as Hazard did.

Godts’ superb performances have seen him pick up interest from Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent months.

Dutch newspaper AD have provided an update on his prospective transfer to England, as cited by United-centric account, Stretford End.

United hold confirmed interest in the attacker as they look to sign a new left winger this summer. Ajax have warned the Red Devils they will have to fork out £65m to strike an agreement.

There were previously suggestions Godts might cost as much as Antony, who left Ajax for United in an £82m deal in September 2022. However, that speculation has now been shut down.

United will certainly be hoping Godts performs better than Antony if he does arrive at Old Trafford later this year.

The report adds that United might be able to get the starlet for a cheaper price if Ajax fail to qualify for Europe. They currently sit fourth in the Eredivisie, and a sixth-placed finish would see them miss out on European qualification altogether.

Ajax are at serious risk of failing to make next season’s Champions League, which is awarded to the Eredivisie’s top three teams.

It emerged on March 17 that United have made ‘official contact’ with Ajax to kickstart a move for Godts.

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‘Mega-transfer’ to Man Utd possible

In February, his agent, Niels De Jonck, said: “Together with Youri Baas, Godts should be Ajax’s next mega-transfer. The financial need to sell has disappeared in Amsterdam, but they won’t refuse a significant amount.”

Later that month, Godts was told why he should snub a move to Liverpool.

We revealed on Sunday that Arsenal and Chelsea sent scouts to watch Godts during Ajax’s 2-0 away win at NAC.

Those scouts were left dazzled as Godts netted an outstanding goal in the 41st minute. He picked up the ball in his own half and proceeded to bamboozle three players – plus the goalkeeper – before slotting into an open net.

United could completely transform their left side this summer, as they have made contact for a €50m (£43m) left-back.

The Red Devils have aborted one particular midfield pursuit, though.