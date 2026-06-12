Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is keen to add physicality and athleticism to his midfield

Liverpool boss Anoni Iraola is far more likely to green-light the signing of another midfielder over the widely-touted Alex Scott, per a well-informed journalist, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed the surprise price the Reds would accept to sell Alexis Mac Allister amid fears his days at Anfield are numbered.

The Reds acted with haste last month when they decided to call time on Arne Slot’s reign after a seriously underwhelming season, the Dutchman paying the price for a campaign that had seen them scrape a fifth-placed finish and somehow turn £440m worth of new signings in what appeared a mediocre-looking side.

In his place strode Iraola, and his brand of football is expected to bring a more pleasing spectacle to Liverpool, with his predecessor having very clearly lost the fans.

In order to bring that vision to life, the Basque tactician needs a more physical and higher-pressing midfield unit, meaning at least one addition in the engine room is expected this summer.

And while a reunion with his former Bournemouth midfielder Scott has been widely touted, journalist David Lynch is adamant that a far more likely signing this summer is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who is rated in the £80m bracket by the Eagles.

“I mean Alex Scott, he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of we know Liverpool have scouted him in the past before he moved to Bournemouth,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

“Like I say, homegrown very good player. He probably will make that step at some point very soon. So, and it could even be this summer.

“So it’s like it’s not, you know, completely out of the question that he would sign, but you know, is he, or has he been, at the top of Liverpool’s list for this summer coming into it?

“You know, I would have said Adam Wharton was ahead of him as a player Liverpool were likely to sign.”

Whoever signs, big changes are expected in the Liverpool midfielder, and while sources have revealed the price the Reds are now seeking to sell Curtis Jones, Romano has also dropped a big update on Mac Allister’s potential Anfield departure…

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Romano reveals Liverpool asking price for Alexis Mac Allister

Indeed, the drop-off in form suffered by World Cup-winning midfielder Mac Allister last season was arguably as stark as anyone’s at Anfield, with the 27-year-old looking a shadow of the player who had impressed during his first two seasons at the club.

And amid speculation that a summer move to either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid could be on the cards, Romano says owners FSG could be tempted by an offer in the region of £55m (€64m, $74m) and why a move away could get the go-ahead this summer.

“There are some clubs starting to look at the situation of Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool,” Romano said.

“Mac Allister’s situation could be interesting this summer in case of good proposals for Liverpool and for the player.

“I would not exclude changes in midfield for Liverpool.

“This obviously doesn’t mean that Mac Allister is 100% leaving.

“This doesn’t mean that Mac Allister is out of the Liverpool project.

“I am not saying this. I am saying that in case of a good proposal for the club and for the player, the situation of Mac Allister could eventually develop during the summer transfer window.

“So, I am telling you today this could be a topic.

“It’s not guaranteed, it’s not close, it’s not advanced, but could be a topic.”

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