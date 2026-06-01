Mikel Arteta makes decision on Arsenal future after Champions League final defeat to PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to continue at the Emirates Stadium, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Gunners hope to get a new deal sorted before the start of pre-season.

Arteta led Arsenal to the Premier League title this season, the first time that the Gunners have become the champions of England since 2004.

Arsenal were also aiming to become the champions of Europe in the 2025/26 campaign, as the north London club faced Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Although Arsenal took an early lead at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, PSG eventually won the final on penalties.

Despite the disappointment against PSG, Arsenal should be proud of their season, and we understand that the club’s hierarchy are ready to hand Arteta a new contract.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 16 that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Arteta have spoken about a new contract.

Arteta has been delighted with the backing that Berta has given him and is happy at Arsenal.

Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel that Arsenal and Arteta were “in conversations” over a new contract.

Romano has added that further talks will be held after the season ends.

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Mikel Arteta wants to stay at Arsenal – sources

Graeme Bailey has now told us that Arsenal are happy with Arteta and hope to get a new deal wrapped up before the start of pre-season.

Sources have told Bailey that Arteta himself is happy at Arsenal and has no plans to leave this summer.

Bailey said: “Arsenal have already spoken to Arteta’s camp and groundwork has been done, but they were all agreed things would not accelerate until after the season.

“Arsenal are so happy with how things are going, but not just on-field, off-field too – the club are aligned in their thinking from the owners, to hierarchy including Andrea Berta to Arteta and his staff, and the squad.

“They are progressing all the time.

“This time last year there were worries they might not be able to convince the likes of Saliba and Saka to stay, that is a thing of the past now.

“Arteta loves this squad and he does not want to leave, winning the Premier League is just the start and that will include new terms for him and those are not far away.

“Sources have told us that they fully believe the new deal will be done before the start of the season, indeed the club would like this put to bed before pre-season begins.”

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