Man Utd ‘first bid’ for ‘top’ midfield target going in – it’s ‘a serious offer’

Michael Carrick's first United signing is on its way

Manchester United are planning to make a bid for Mateus Fernandes and bring the West Ham United star to Old Trafford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the midfielder’s stance on a potential move to the Red Devils and working under manager Michael Carrick.

With Manchester City now pressing ahead for Elliot Anderson, Man Utd have moved on from the Nottingham Forest midfielder and are focusing on Fernandes instead.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Fernandes is one of five midfielders that Man Utd are looking at, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have decided that Anderson is not worth the £130m that Forest are asking for.

The Chief Manchester United correspondent for The Manchester Evening News, Tyrone Marshall, has reported that Fernandes is now Man Utd’s top midfield target for the summer of 2026.

Marshall wrote on X at 7:59am on June 11: “Manchester United unwilling to pay £120million for Elliot Anderson and won’t be drawn into a bidding war.

“They want players who want to join them and, as it stands, they are focusing on other targets, with Mateus Fernandes at the top of the list #mufc”

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd are now serious about Fernandes and are planning a bid for the West Ham star.

‘In the coming days’, Man Utd are ‘planning on making a serious offer’ for Fernandes.

The ‘first bid’ of the Premier League club, who will play in the Champions League next season, is ‘likely’ to be worth £65million.

The report has noted that it is below West Ham’s valuation.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X, West Ham want £85million for Fernandes.

Fernandes has been on the books of West Ham since the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the London club until 2030.

West Ham will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

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Mateus Fernandes wants to join Man Utd – sources

While it remains to be seen whether or not Man Utd make a bid of £65m for Fernandes, TEAMtalk can confirm that the midfielder is willing to leave West Ham for the Red Devils.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 14 that Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd.

We exclusively broke the news at the time that Man Utd were in contact with the agents of Fernandes.

The chance to play with his Portugal international teammate Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd is very alluring for the West Ham star.

There is interest in Fernandes from Real Madrid, too, although there have been suggestions that the 21-year-old would prefer a move to Old Trafford.

It must be noted that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already sanctioned a deal for Ederson Silva of Atalanta, with the Red Devils now keen on signing a second midfielder.

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