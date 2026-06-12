Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be delighted to learn that Morgan Rogers is ready to leave Aston Villa for the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, but TEAMtalk can reveal that the Gunners face stiff competition.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 28 that both Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta want to sign Rogers from Villa in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal believe that Rogers would be a good signing for the left wing position, as the Gunners aim to reinforce their Premier League title-winning squad.

While Rogers is an attacking midfielder by trade, the England international, who will feature for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup finals, is adept at playing on the left wing, too.

Earlier this month, BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel reported that Rogers ‘is open to joining Arsenal ahead of next season’.

Football Transfers has backed that claim now, reporting that Arsenal are one of two clubs that Rogers fancies a move to.

The 23-year-old is also ready to leave Villa for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

Football Transfers has described Rogers as a ‘superstar’ and has reported that his ‘representatives have only held extensive conversations with Arsenal and Bayern Munich’.

‘Arsenal and Bayern are the only two clubs that Rogers would seriously consider joining this summer’, according to the report, which has stated that Villa want £100million for him.

If a move to the Premier League champions or the German champions do not materialise, then Rogers is likely to stay at Villa for another season.

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Chelsea and Manchester City also want Morgan Rogers – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on Rogers.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City are the ‘leading contenders for Rogers’ signature’.

We understand that Rogers is ready to move on from Villa, despite Unai Emery’s side winning the Europa League last season and qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

Sources have also told us that Rogers would be open to returning to Man City, having been at the club in his formative years.

Chelsea value Rogers’s ‘versatility, athleticism and technical quality’ and believe that he would be a good addition to incoming new manager Xabi Alonso’s team.

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