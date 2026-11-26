Arsenal hold a strong interest in Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Joane Gadou, but must reportedly pay a mammoth fee to sign him, as Liverpool and Manchester United consider moves of their own.

Gadou, 19, joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg for a fee of around €20million (£16.7m / £22m), and has been a revelation for the German giants.

The French teenager, who generally plays centre-back but is also effective at right-back, has made 17 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions this term, quickly establishing himself in the starting XI.

After a fantastic performance in Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday, scouts from Europe’s elite clubs are taking major notice of Gadou.

Standing at 6ft5, his physical presence and technical ability have made him a crucial player for Dortmund as they fight for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

According to German outlet BILD, as cited by GOAL, Arsenal, Liverpool and United are all keeping a close eye on Gadou, but Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

However, amid the growing interest, Dortmund have responded by putting a jaw-dropping price tag on the exciting defender.

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Dortmund slap huge price tag on Joane Gadou

The report claims that Dortmund would not consider parting ways with Badou for anything under €80million (£67m / $88m) – a price tag that is intended to ward of suitors like Arsenal in the coming transfer windows.

The defender, who only joined Dortmund in June, is under contract with the German side until 2031, which puts them in a strong negotiating position.

Whether Arsenal, Liverpool or United would be willing to go that high with an offer for Badou next year remains to be seen. But in any case, he looks to have an extremely exciting future ahead.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to dream of signing Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update that PSG have made a fresh enquiry into Alvarez’s availability in the January transfer window.

That has put Arsenal on red alert, and they would jump at any opportunity to bring him to the Emirates.

In other news, the Gunners are actively looking at bringing in a new left-winger in 2027, and RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa has emerged as one of their top targets.

Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea have also scouted the 21-year-old extensively, but he would also be an expensive addition.

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