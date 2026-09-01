Crystal Palace are adamant Ismaila Sarr will not be allowed to leave Selhurst Park before the transfer window closes, TEAMtalk understands, after sources revealed the verbal offer Liverpool had made for his services to leave Andoni Iraola’s side to focus on alternative targets.

The Senegal international returned from the World Cup finals having attracted enquiries from a number of clubs, but Palace have consistently maintained that they have no intention of selling him.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier in the summer, Manchester United were among those to ask about Sarr, while Liverpool have also made an approach more recently.

Indeed, Liverpool’s enquiry included a verbal offer worth less than £40million (€47m, $54m) – a figure that was well short of the valuation Palace would have considered if they were even open to discussing his departure.

However, Palace have remained firm throughout the summer and, as with teammate Adam Wharton, have made it clear that Sarr is part of their plans as they continue to back new head coach Pierre Sage.

Speaking just last week, Sage stated of Sarr’s links to Liverpool: “I understand for everybody that you have this kind of contact, it’s difficult because you hesitate a lot, but, for the moment, he’s with us.

“He is under contract [until 2029], as I told you.

“He’s injured and, maybe you can make a link between his injury and the situation, but for me, he’s honest, and I have no problem with that.

“I spoke with him [Thursday] morning about that, [Wednesday] about that too, and we just want him on the pitch.”

TEAMtalk can now confirm that Palace are not expecting Liverpool to make another attempt for Sarr on deadline day, despite reports that the Reds had launched a second offer for his services…

READ MORE: Crystal Palace respond to SECOND Liverpool ‘offer’ for Ismaila Sarr

Palace make final decision on Sarr to Liverpool

Even if the Reds were to return with an improved proposal on deadline day, sources insist Palace would reject the offer and keep the Senegal star at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool are also now unlikely to return for Sarr, having made their own late deadline decision to keep Dutch forward Cody Gakpo at Anfield in the face of strong interest from Manchester City.

The Reds had been considering another attacking addition after completing the £123million signing of Bradley Barcola, with Sarr among the players they had explored.

However, with Gakpo now set to remain at Liverpool, their need for another forward has changed, and a fresh move for Sarr is not currently expected.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is one potential option, though his valuation makes life difficult for the Reds. Just last week, though, in fear of losing his star to the Reds, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler had issued a personal plea to the Gambian.

28-year-old Sarr is yet to feature for Palace this season, but the club are understood to be comfortable with the situation.

The winger has not been carrying any major injury concern, and Palace are trusting that he is not yet ready to feature following his return from international duty.

They nevertheless expect Sarr to return to training this week, with the club continuing to view him as an important part of Sage’s plans.