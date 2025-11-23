Gabriel Jesus will be fuming to learn Arsenal plan regarding ‘nightmare’ striker

Arsenal have taken a shine to Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to a report, which will come as a huge blow to Gabriel Jesus’ chances of staying at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus is on his way to making his long-awaited comeback from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that he suffered against Manchester United in January 2025. The Brazil international striker is training again and hopes to play a role for Arsenal in the second half of the season, as the north London aim to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Viktor Gyokeres is the number one striker at Arsenal following his move from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, while Kai Havertz is also a valuable option in attack when fit and available.

Mikel Merino has starred as a striker at times for Arsenal despite being a midfielder by trade, and has scored three goals already this season.

Jesus, though, is adamant that he has a future at Arsenal and recently told ESPN Brazil: “Every day, the [Arsenal] coach and the board say they’re eager for my return.

“I don’t see myself outside the club’s plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if it’s not renewed by then, I’ll be at the club at least until 2027. Palmeiras’ interest will always be there, both from them and from me.

“But there’s been nothing formal. It’s the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras youth system, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.

“I’m a player, and it’s a little harder to say, but when I feel like returning to Brazil, which isn’t the case right now, my desire is and always will be Palmeiras.”

However, the Gunners are privately looking beyond the former Manchester City striker, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, on October 3 that Arsenal are willing to sell Jesus in the January transfer window for £30million (€34.4m, $40.4m).

Even though Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has publicly backed Jesus, the Premier League club are already looking at signing a new striker in 2026.

CaughtOffSide reported this week Arsenal’s interested in Serhou Guirassy, with the Gunners finding the Borussia Dortmund striker’s ‘clinical style and experience’ appealing.

The same publication has now reported that Arsenal are interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta as well, with sporting director Andrea Berta seemingly keen on bringing in a new frontman.

Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘the main teams to watch’ regarding Mateta, according to CaughtOffSide, which has noted interest in the Crystal Palace striker from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well.

The 28-year-old striker is under contract at Crystal Palace until the summer of 2027 and is in talks over a new deal.

The France international, described as “a nightmare to play against” by Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport after Palace beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup last season, has scored eight goals and given one assist in 19 appearances so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Mateta has scored 44 goals and given nine assists in 141 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career, while Jesus has scored 76 goals and registered 45 assists in 229 Premier League games.

Unlike Mateta, Jesus has extensive experience of playing in the Champions League, a trophy that Arsenal have not won even once in their history.

Just like Mateta, Jesus is 28 now, and one should not blame Jesus if he were to be disappointed if Arsenal sell him and sign the Palace star as his replacement.

READ NEXT 🔴 €80m superstar prefers Arsenal to Tottenham and is ‘very clear about it’ – report

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Man City battle, Saka contract latest

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester City are going ‘head-to-head’ for an attacking midfielder who is starring in LaLiga.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped the latest on Arsenal’s quest to convince Bukayo Saka to sign a new contract.

And finally, Romano has revealed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not want a gem to leave and join Chelsea in the January transfer window.