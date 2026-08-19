Fabrizio Romano confirms brilliant Arsenal signing is ‘here we go’ done

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal have agreed a £50m-plus signing, though while they’ve landed their ‘top target’, Romano has revealed which other player the Gunners attempted to sign first.

Arsenal have already made four first-team signings this summer, with Illan Meslier providing back-up between the sticks, Piero Hincapie’s loan being turned permanent, Bruno Guimaraes strengthening the midfield corps, and Christos Tzolis replacing Leandro Trossard on the left wing.

Another, even higher profile left winger is wanted, and if arriving, Gabriel Martinelli will get the green light to go.

A more potent striker is also on the agenda, though over the past week or so, the focus has been on signing a versatile defender.

With William Saliba (back) and Jurrien Timber (groin) both injured, Mikel Arteta wanted a proven option who can play at centre-back and right-back.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Arteta got his man, with Romano giving his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to Ezri Konsa’s transfer to Arsenal.

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Arsenal agree deal to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, here we go!

‘Fee agreed at £50m plus add-ons and long term deal in place with English defender.

‘Konsa will undergo his medical in next 48h then signing in at #AFC.’

Romano’s update came soon after the Athletic reported the same, though they stated Konsa, 28, will definitely undergo his medical tomorrow (Thursday).

Konsa represents an excellent signing for Arsenal who are in win-now mode. He’s been Aston Villa’s best defender for several years and shone at the World Cup with England.

But while Romano termed Konsa Arsenal’s ‘top target all summer’ earlier on Wednesday, he did reveal the Gunners had attempted to sign a different defender first.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, he explained: “Over the recent weeks they tried for some other defenders, for example Marc Pubill at Atletico Madrid.

“But Atleti had no intention at all to negotiate or discuss, and so Pubill is staying and Arsenal are going for Konsa.”

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