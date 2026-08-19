Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed why he thinks Liverpool will ultimately beat the reigning Premier League champions to one of the signings of the summer transfer window, in a deal that will be worth well in excess of £100million.

Both clubs remain on the hunt for a new wide player before the window shuts on September 1, with exciting PSG and France star Bradley Barcola the common thread between the two English powerhouses.

Liverpool have long been considered the frontrunners to sign Barcola, with the 23-year-old poised to leave the back-to-back Champions League winners, with negotiations over a new contract having stalled.

While Barcola is understood to be keen on a move to Anfield and personal terms have already been agreed, FSG are currently reluctant to meet PSG’s £130million (€151m) asking price – which is being heavily influenced by the fees paid by Manchester City and Chelsea for Elliott Anderson and Morgan Rogers respectively this summer.

Arsenal, for their part, have been a little later to the party when it comes to Barcola, but are showing interest after offloading Leandro Trossard and also preparing to part ways with Gabriel Martinelli.

Petit, however, believes Barcola would be best served by a move to Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool, especially given the impressive start Christos Tzolis has made at Arsenal since summer switch from Club Brugge.

“Arsenal have just signed Christos Tzolis, who has made a big impression so far, he was brilliant in the Community Shield,” Petit told Grosvenor Sport.

“With Martinelli leaving and Trossard no longer at the club, they likely need another option on the left side.

“If they were to bring in Barcola, it would be difficult for both players to secure a spot in the starting eleven.

“That said, I am a huge fan of Barcola. I believe Liverpool need him much more than Arsenal.

“They definitely need to strengthen their wide areas, particularly on the left flank, they have had problems there since the start of last season.”

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Petit fears for Liverpool top-four hopes

Meanwhile, Petit believes that even if Liverpool win the race to snap up Barcola, Iraola still faces an uphill task to get his club in the top four in his first season in charge.

The Spaniard swapped Bournemouth for the Merseyside giants following Arne Slot’s exit at the end of last season, but Petit thinks the Reds currently have too many holes in their squad to compete with a top-four spot.

The Frenchman added: “I am still waiting to see Liverpool’s full intent in the transfer market, as they currently appear to be missing key players.

“They have a new manager in Iraola, and adjusting to the scale of Liverpool after Bournemouth is a big transition.

“Liverpool need results immediately.

“Ultimately, I see the top four being Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United. Liverpool may find it tough again this year.”

As for Liverpool’s ‘intent’ to add to their squad, a fresh report claims the Reds are keen on a move for a highly-rated Chile attacker.

However, one wide man who looks likely to stay at Anfield beyond the deadline is Cody Gakpo, with Liverpool currently standing firm over Tottenham’s chase for the Dutchman.