Newcastle fear Arsenal will complete big-money Guimaraes signing once Tonali joins Tottenham – report

Arsenal are in the mix to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United are becoming increasingly concerned over the prospect of losing Bruno Guimaraes, per reports, as Arsenal plot a big-money move for the Brazilian midfielder.

The Magpies are already at serious risk of losing one key midfielder in Sandro Tonali as Tottenham Hotspur push hard to secure his signature.

Spurs have already seen an offer rejected for Tonali, but remain optimistic that a deal can be struck. The Italian has already agreed on personal terms with the London club, and sources confirm a new £90million bid has been submitted.

However, losing Tonali and Guimaraes in the same window would be a disaster for Newcastle.

According to journalist Lee Ryder of The Chronicle, there are ‘growing fears’ at Newcastle that their captain Guimaraes could become their next high-profile exit.

Ryder notes how Arsenal have already failed with a ‘verbal offer’ of £45million for the 28-year-old, but ‘believe £65million could be enough’ as they look to capitalise on the fact that Guimaraes has entered the final two years of his contract.

Guimaraes is understood to have concerns about Newcastle’s project and that is a big reason why Arsenal believe they can lure him from St James’ Park.

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Bruno Guimaraes is ready to join Arsenal

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on June 27 that Arsenal have held extensive talks with Guimaraes’ camp.

The feedback from the player’s side has been overwhelmingly positive and there is indeed confidence that the Brazilian international is ready to join after the World Cup, should an agreement be reached with the Magpies.

Man City are also long-term admirers of Guimaraes.

Sources have told us that both Arsenal and Man City seriously considered signing the Brazil international before he even completed his move from Lyon to Newcastle in 2022 and they have continued to monitor his progress ever since.

Now, with Guimaraes not planning to sign a new contract, Arsenal and Man City have their chance to strike.

But despite the situation, sources close to Newcastle insist that they remain in full control.

“Newcastle are not happy. They know the stories are coming out and they know people are briefing, but nobody is going to leave the club without their say-so. They are making that abundantly clear,” Bailey exclusively told TEAMtalk in an update on June 29.

“As it stands, Tonali does look like getting his wish, but only if Tottenham, or whoever else, matches Newcastle’s valuation.

“But that stance is not the same for Guimaraes, Hall, Livramento, Thiaw or even Woltemade.”

“Take Guimaraes,” Bailey explained. “They’ve been trying to engage with him over a new deal for months, but from the player’s side the conversations haven’t been particularly free-flowing.

“The problem with Bruno is that he isn’t going to commit himself, even on a new contract, if he feels he’s simply staying to oversee a rebuild.

“He isn’t entirely happy with where things are, but Newcastle genuinely believe their plans this summer are enough to convince him that this isn’t a rebuild at all.”

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if Arsenal finally formalise their interest in Guimaraes with a bid. But whether Guimaraes sell for £65million, as reports suggest, is still up for debate.

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