German journalist reveals what he’s heard about Harry Kane decision on joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who has been linked with Barcelona

Harry Kane wants to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich and does not fancy a move to Barcelona, according to a German source, as the England international striker’s previous comments on his future come to light.

With Robert Lewandowski leaving, Barcelona, who have won LaLiga for the past two seasons, are on the hunt for a top number nine.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez is Barcelona’s top striker target.

The former Manchester City star himself is keen on a move to Barcelona to play for manager Hansi Flick.

However, Atletico are refusing to sell Alvarez, which has led Barcelona to consider alternative options.

Kane’s name has emerged on Barcelona’s radar, with The Daily Mail reporting on June 29 that the Catalan giants have been exploring a potential deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

The report claimed that Barcelona expressed their interest in Kane to his representatives and plan to revisit the situation after the 2026 World Cup, where the striker is starring for England.

The Daily Mail reported ‘a phone call from Barca exploring a move’, but Kane’s camp ‘shut down the conversation’.

A second and reliable source, Christian Falk, has confirmed Barcelona’s contact with the agents of the Bayern striker.

The Bild journalist has reported that Kane has no plans to leave Barcelona and wants to sign a new deal with Bayern.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Harry Kane’s representatives were contacted by Barcelona.

“This was confirmed to me.

“But I also heard that Barcelona has no chance of snatching Kane from Bayern Munich.

“He wants to stay in Munich and sign a new contract.

“However, he doesn’t want to do that right this moment while he’s still competing in the World Cup with the English national team.

“Regardless, Kane just wants to negotiate with Bayern Munich, and I think they’ll find a solution.”

DON’T MISS: Every completed Barcelona transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

What Harry Kane has said about his future.

Kane has been on the books of Bayern since the summer of 2023, when he moved from Tottenham for an initial fee of £86.4million.

The 32-year-old has been a superb signing for Bayern, scoring 146 goals and giving 33 assists in 147 matches in all competitions for the Bavarian giants so far in his career.

Kane has also won the Bundesliga title with Bayern for the past two seasons.

The striker is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2027 and said in May: “Of course, now is not the time to talk.

“We’re very relaxed about the situation.

“We’ve said that we want to play out the season first – and ideally the World Cup as well.

“Both sides are very happy with each other.”

Kane added: “I’m an open, honest bloke.

“I’ll have honest discussions with the people in charge, and I’m sure they’ll speak honestly with me too.

“But those are conversations for another day.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.