Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is an Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona target

Arsenal have received a huge blow in their quest to bring Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, with a reliable journalist backing TEAMtalk’s claim that the Atletico Madrid striker prefers a move to Barcelona, despite being aware of interest in him from Real Madrid and the Gunners.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in January 2026 that Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Julian Alvarez.

We reported at the time that Arsenal were in talks with the agents of the Atletico Madrid striker.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta both believe that Alvarez would make the current squad of the Premier League champions better.

However, Barcelona are also interested in Alvarez, as the Spanish champions hunt for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid are also keen on Alvarez, with Los Blancos making a bid of €150million (£129.6m, $172.8m) for the former Manchester City striker this week.

Atletico promptly rejected Real Madrid’s offer for Alvarez, who, we believe, wants to join Barcelona.

Graeme Bailey has reported: ‘Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Alvarez has been made fully aware of Real Madrid’s intentions and is flattered by the interest from the European giants.

‘However, despite the appeal of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona remain his first choice and that message has been relayed to both Barca and Real.

‘We understand Alvarez has long been attracted by the prospect of playing for the Catalan club and that his position has not changed, even after Real’s aggressive move.’

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, too, has reported that Alvarez’s preference is to join Barcelona.

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Julian Alvarez prefers Barcelona move

Moretto told Marca: “Atletico wants to keep Julián, but the player and his representatives did not respond to the renewal offer.

“I know that Julian has already spoken with Atlético de Madrid and stated his intentions.

“Privately, Julián has made it clear: he would like to go somewhere else,

“Where? His desire remains Barcelona.

“If Julian could choose between all the teams he has, he would go to Barca.

“And whether Barca can actually sign him is another matter.

“What I think is that if Barca offer more than what they offered for Griezmann, around 120-125 million, Atleti might reconsider.”

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