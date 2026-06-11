A high profile left-back TEAMtalk can confirm is a wanted man at Manchester United now has the green light to change clubs, while there’s contrasting updates on United’s efforts to sign Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Man Utd get green light to sign Alejandro Balde

Barcelona have put left-back, Alejandro Balde, up for sale, and Man Utd can now complete a deal for much less than the cost of signing Lewis Hall.

While moves in central midfield are dominating the headlines right now, Man Utd are also actively seeking to sign a new left-back too.

Earlier in June, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed three names were under consideration at Old Trafford – Nathaniel Brown, Balde and Hall.

Brown is now heading to Bayern Munich, and while United were ramping up a deal for Newcastle’s Hall, they could now pivot to Barcelona’s Balde instead.

Marca brought news on Thursday of the LaLiga champions transfer-listing 22-year-old Balde, who can now be signed for around €50m / £43m, which is £17m less than Newcastle’s asking price for Hall (£60m).

The report read: ‘[Balde] is one of the players they (Barcelona) consider transferable. In fact, they have put him on the market. They are waiting to see what happens.’

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Elliot Anderson decision reached

After watching Manchester City fail with a gigantic £121m bid, Man Utd have pulled out of the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Anderson.

City’s offer of £121m comprised £106m plus £15m in add-ons. Yet despite it’s huge size, it didn’t come close to meeting Forest’s demands.

Forest have made it crystal clear they want at least £120m guaranteed, and potentially even as much as £125m guaranteed.

City haven’t engaged in fresh talks since their bid was turned down, and our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been reliably informed Man Utd have determined the cost of doing business is massively overblown.

Even if Man City were to walk away from Anderson, Man Utd will not make a play themselves. Put simply, Man Utd don’t believe Anderson is worth £120m-plus, and are now exploring alternative deals…

Sandro Tonali worst nightmare could come true

Newcastle’s Tonali is one of those on Man Utd’s shortlist, with the Italian valued at a lower but still sky high price point of £100m.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has hinted Man City could now abort their move for Anderson and go all in on Tonali instead.

Doing so would remove Tonali from Man Utd’s list of options, and deliver a double whammy given they’ve thrown the towel in on Anderson too.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Manchester City yesterday offered £121m add-ons included, for Elliot Anderson – £106m plus £15m as add-ons.

“The bid has been rejected by Nottingham Forest. Forest want guaranteed money and for Anderson to officially become the most expensive midfielder in the history of the Premier League, more than Declan Rice, and more than [Moises] Caicedo.

“Now let’s see what Manchester City decide to do because it was already a big proposal. Don’t forget what I told you last week, another player really appreciated, really, really appreciated by Manchester City is also Sandro Tonali.

“Man City have several options in midfield. On Tonali, there is interest from other clubs in England, including Arsenal.

“But for sure it’s going to be an interesting couple of days and weeks around midfielders because Man Utd are working on their deals.

“I told you about Mateus Fernandes, I told you that Elliot Anderson is considered too expensive by Man Utd.

“Man City had two bids rejected by Nottingham Forest. The second one was a very important bid, £121m, but still not enough to convince Nottingham Forest.

“Let’s see what happens around Tonali, because Newcastle are signing Victor Munoz, but could lose Tonali in this summer transfer window.

“There is movement, there are clubs interested, and this could be a situation to watch, for sure.”

Man Utd will eventually sign Mateus Fernandes – journalist

There’s rosier news on Man Utd’s pursuit of West Ham ace, Mateus Fernandes.

The Hammers value their Portugal international at £85m and feel emboldened to hold out for that lofty figure given the calibre of clubs circling.

Aside from Man Utd, interest in Fernandes is concrete at Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG.

However, journalist Shaun Connolly recently claimed Fernandes’ preference is to sign for Man Utd.

And per the latest from another journalist, Chris Winterburn, the Red Devils will land Fernandes when all is said and done.

He declared: “I think Manchester United will eventually end up signing Mateus Fernandes.

“I think he’s part of the three midfield players the club identified to come in.

“My understanding of the situation was they would want two players that raise the floor of the midfield, that complement Kobbie Mainoo well, and can start games where maybe Mainoo needs a rest, or he wants to change things up a bit.

“Ederson and Fernandes are two players that fit into that bracket, is my understanding of it.

“With obviously Fernandes, there’s a lot of potential there to reach the elite level.

“But I think for now, he may be, not necessarily, it’s maybe him kind of say a rotation option, but he’d be a player that raises the floor.

“And then after that, the plan is to sign a midfielder who raises the ceiling.

“And I think my understanding of it is those two players, it’s going to be one of Carlos Baleba or Sandro Tonali.”

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