Martin Odegaard refuses to answer Arsenal transfer question after stunning report

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard refused to answer a question from a reporter about a transfer, following a stunning report on him and a Norway team-mate.

The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League, top of the table and five points above second-placed Brighton. Having failed to recruit the big-name attacker they want in the summer, Arsenal are once again linked with forward talent prior to the January window.

Captain Odegaard’s Norway team-mate Antonio Nusa is one of the main names linked at the moment.

But when asked by a reporter which player from the national team he’d like at Arsenal, Odegaard refused to give an answer.

“I can see you’re trying to get some big headlines here. So, no comment,” he said.

Asked if he was chickening out, the Gunners captain replied: “Yes, no comment.”

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Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa report

The question comes following a suggestion that Odegaard has personally spoken to Nusa about joining Arsenal.

A report stated the captain was ‘trying to facilitate the young winger’s transfer to London.’

It continued that he had ‘already had come personal discussions’ with Nusa ‘illustrating the opportunities offered by [Mikel] Arteta’s technical project.

Nusa has scored six goals and assisted eight in club football this season, and he scored for Norway in their 3-1 win over Wales on Saturday, before pulling off an outrageous piece of skill to beat a man and almost score a second.

The other potential answer the reporter might have been trying to get out of Odegaard was Erling Haaland, amid links with Arsenal due to sanctions hanging over the head of Manchester City.

While a move to Arsenal would be an interesting prospect for the Premier League’s best striker, Real Madrid are said to feel confident about landing the Norway talisman for next season.