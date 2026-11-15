Real Madrid ‘confident’ in 2027 Erling Haaland move as FREE TRANSFER exodus rocks Man City

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident Erling Haaland will be his next season

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘confident’ Erling Haaland will join in 2027, while other Manchester City players’ agents are exploring free transfers, reports insider Nick Harris.

Haaland has long been a target of Real, and it’s often suggested that’ll be where he ends up post-City. With the Manchester outfit potentially being sanctioned for massive breaches of the Premier League financial rules, that move is again a hot topic.

Real and Barcelona are the two sides most interested in the result of the club’s charges, as they await to find out what the future may hold for Haaland.

Per Harris, Los Blancos feel they’ve got their man, while City could be in a world of trouble.

He wrote on X: ‘Florentino Pérez increasingly confidant [sic] Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player next season according to a contact who had lunch with Pérez recently. Meanwhile multiple MCFC players’ agents exploring how their players might leave on free transfers if all City appeals fail. IF.’

In a follow-up post, Harris wrote: ‘From multiple lawyers I’ve spoken to, perhaps 25% think City will win appeal or parts of appeal but fewer think City will win substantive points. ie: will still lose.

‘Context: on the morning of the 2016 US presidential elction, Trump had 26-28% chance of winning (max). But he won.’

READ MORE: ‘Incredible’ Arsenal star ‘will not turn down Real Madrid’ when inevitable finally happens – Pundit

Michael Ball feels Erling Haaland will head to Real Madrid

Former Manchester City man Michael Ball feels Haaland could indeed end up at Real alongside Kylian Mbappe.

He told TEAMtalk: “I have always felt his career has a clear progression.

“He did well at Dortmund, moved to City — the club he supported as a child — and wanted to win everything there. The next step could be another major challenge, perhaps Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I find it difficult to see him staying in the Premier League if he leaves City. From the outside, it feels as though he wants to experience different stages and tick off different achievements.

“But only he knows. If he is happy in England, he might want to stay.

“Well, I would not want to play against them [Haaland and Mbappe], I know that much!

“I would be happy watching from the sofa, though. Having those two together would be a fantastic spectacle.”