Arsenal could be stunned by £50m star’s transfer request as Viktor Gyokeres tipped to be DROPPED – ex-Gunners ace

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith thinks Ben White could be among several players who consider handing in an exit request at the Emirates, while the pundit has also explained why Mikel Arteta might drop marquee summer signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal went on a spending spree during the summer transfer window, bringing in eight new players to push them closer to winning the Premier League title. Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke all joined.

The captures of Gyokeres, Eze, Zubimendi and Madueke could be particularly important to Arsenal finally getting the better of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners have had a great start to the campaign, going top of the table after winning five out of their seven matches so far.

Plus, they have won both of their Champions League games, as well as beating Port Vale to advance to the fourth round of the League Cup.

Recent signings Gyokeres and Eze started in the 2-0 victory over West Ham United before the international break, while the hugely impressive Jurrien Timber was selected at right-back.

In a new interview, Smith claimed that White – who cost Arsenal £50million in 2021 – could be one of numerous players frustrated with his situation, having been overtaken in the pecking order by Timber.

“When you’ve got such a strong squad, you will have players who aren’t getting regular games,” the pundit told Metro.

“Some of them will be thinking, ‘maybe it’s time for a move’, you don’t want to lose them but it’s hard to keep them all happy.

“It all depends on Ben and how he feels about the situation. He might be thinking he wants to get his fair share of games somewhere but he’s also at a club that’s going places.

“We’ll have to wait and see on that one, it’s obviously down to the individuals, but Jurrien Timber is getting the nod at the moment.

“Ben White’s had his injury concerns, but he did have a really good relationship with Bukayo Saka, which maybe Timber hasn’t quite developed just yet.”

Kai Havertz set to push Viktor Gyokeres all the way – Alan Smith

Smith also discussed Arteta dropping Gyokeres, despite the significant £64m outlay to bring him to north London.

The Gunners hero added: “I think there will probably be matches when Mikel Arteta looks at the opposition and the defence and goes with Havertz.

“He’s a really good talent and obviously offers something different to Gyokeres, who’s an out-and-out centre-forward. So there might be times when Havertz plays and that’s a great option to have.

“But Gyokeres, I’m a fan of his. He’s not like your archetypal Arsenal striker of recent years. He’s quite direct, forthright in the way that he plays.

“He’s very strong. He’s very quick over five yards or so. I think he’s been a good signing, and he will be going forward. I’m sure he will get his fair share of goals.

“Maybe technically, he’s not on the level of some of those attacking players. But I think he brings something different from what they’ve had. So the fans should keep faith.”

