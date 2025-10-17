Manchester United’s desire to sign Adam Wharton in the January transfer window has made Dani Ceballos happy, according to a report, as Real Madrid’s stance on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder also comes to light.

Ceballos has been on the books of Madrid since 2017 and is under contract at Los Blancos until the summer of 2027. Over the years, the 29-year-old has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League thrice with Madrid, while also scoring seven goals and giving 16 assists in 199 appearances.

However, Ceballos has never been a regular starter for Real Madrid, and that remains the case under Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish midfielder has made seven appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, with four of them coming as starts.

Despite having an array of midfielders in their squad, Madrid are keen on Adam Wharton, with the Crystal Palace star having emerged as one of the finest and most dynamic young players in the Premier League.

Manchester United are also keen on Wharton, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace do not want to sell the midfielder in the January transfer window and will demand at least £70million (€80.4m, $94m) for him.

Man Utd, though, believe that they would be able to sign Wharton for £60m (€69m, $80.6m) and are planning a bid, according to The Mirror.

E-Noticies has relayed that story, adding that it has led to Ceballos ‘celebrating’ because it is ‘an exorbitant figure that Real Madrid have no intention of matching’.

If Wharton does not move to the Santiago Bernabeu, then it will not add to the competition for places for Ceballos in the Madrid midfield.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has added that if Wharton did end up at Los Blancos, then Ceballos will face ‘a certain exit’.

The report has noted that Ceballos ‘would be the biggest loser’ if Wharton joins Madrid.

The curious case of Dani Ceballos

Ceballos was on the verge of leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, with a move to Marseille on the cards.

Madrid and Marseille had an agreement over a deal, but Ceballos was not convinced and decided to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cadena SER reported in July that Alonso ‘requested’ for Ceballos to stay at Madrid and not leave.

The Spanish midfielder has been a perennial squad player at Madrid and seems happy to play that role.

Ceballos is nowhere near being a world-class midfielder that a club like Madrid are used to playing, but he contributes whenever he gets to play and is a good option to have as a substitute.

