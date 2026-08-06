Romano drops Vinicius Junior to Arsenal ‘important update’ as Mourinho gets involved in Real Madrid talks

Arsenal will be disappointed to hear the latest update on Vinicius Junior from Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s role in talks to stop the Brazilian superstar from moving to the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported talks between Arsenal and Vinicius Junior’s agents on July 25.

The situation has evolved rapidly since then, with Real Madrid accelerating talks with Vinicius Junior over a new contract.

The Brazil international winger is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027.

Sources told Bailey on August 3 that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had already spoken to Vinicius Junior about his role in the team at the Premier League champions, should he swap Estadio Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium.

However, on August 5, transfer guru Romano reported that Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Madrid and had held talks with Los Blancos.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding is that after a face-to-face meeting today in Madrid between Vinicius Junior, his agents from Roc Nation and [the] Real Madrid board, the agreement for Vinicius Junior to stay at Real Madrid and sign a new contract is getting really close.

“Vinicius is increasingly closer to staying at Real Madrid and signing a new contract.

“Big confidence from Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid obviously want a final answer from Vinicius Junior in the next, I would say, hours.

“This is not going to be a long saga.

“Real Madrid always wanted a resolution for the Vinicius Junior case as soon as possible.

“Optimism is now absolutely shared between Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior and his camp.

“The agreement over a new contract is now very close.

“Before saying, ‘story over’, we have to wait for Vinicius to communicate officially to Real Madrid, ‘Ok, I am accepting the proposal’.

“But today, Real Madrid [came forward] with an improved bid.

“It’s not €22m, it’s more than this, in terms of net, guaranteed salary.

“It’s a long-term contract.

“Everything is now on a higher level than expected

Earlier on August 6, Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon reported that an agreement between Madrid and Vinicius Junior over a new contract has been reached.

Romano has now shared what he has been told about the situation involving Arsenal, Vinicius Junior and Madrid.

The Italian journalist has made it clear that it is not a done deal, but he has revealed that an agreement is very close to being reached, which means that Arsenal will end up disappointed in their quest to sign Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru has also revealed how keen Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is to work with Vinicius Junior at Estadio Bernabeu.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The other important update, guys, to share with you today, it’s about Vini Junior.

“Vini Junior is closing in on the agreement with Real Madrid over new contract.

“The agreement is now very close.

“There are still few details to discuss before saying okay, it’s done, he’s signing, but Real Madrid and Vini Junior after the meeting yesterday gone very well, the connection is now very good.

“Vinicius Junior spoke to Jose Mourinho, according to my information.

“Mourinho is pushing a lot to have Vinicius Junior.

“Mourinho called before the meeting and after the meeting.

“Mourinho wants Vini Junior to stay.

“Mourinho is a crucial figure in this story, and now the financial agreement Vinicius Junior Real Madrid over new contract is almost closed.

“Few details to clarify.

“The lawyers are going to work on that, on Real Madrid and player side, but the deal is advancing very well to the final stages.

“Real Madrid optimistic to get it done and also on player side big optimism to see Vini Junior signing a new contract at Real Madrid.”

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