Real Madrid are set for a big summer with the return of Jose Mourinho imminent and a presidential election due to take place.

And after going without a major trophy for the past two seasons, Los Blancos are likely to be active in the transfer market as they try to make up lost ground.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing Real Madrid make this summer and every player leaving.

Real Madrid signings

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Real Madrid exits

Dani Carvajal

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Right-back

Age: 34

Carvajal has bid farewell to Madrid after more than a decade of service and spending his last season with the club as their captain.

The right-back made 451 appearances for Madrid after returning from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. He won four La Liga titles and six Champions Leagues.

The signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer pointed to a future without Carvajal and he has now been released at the end of his contract.

Carvajal has ruled out retirement, but will take time before settling on his next club.

David Alaba

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Defender

Age: 33

Alaba’s five-year stint in Spain is over after he was able to make only 132 appearances for Madrid.

Injuries were to blame for Alaba’s relatively poor games-per-season record, although he has made it into Austria’s squad for the World Cup.

Where he goes afterwards at club level remains to be seen.

What we’re expecting at Real Madrid

First of all, Madrid need to conclude their presidential elections, when Florentino Perez is being challenged by Enrique Riquelme. Voting will be held on June 7.

Should Perez be re-elected, Madrid will go through with their appointment of Mourinho as head coach and are also expected to sign Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool.

Riquelme, meanwhile, has vowed to make Raul the club’s sporting director.

Whoever wins the election, Madrid are expected to be in the market for a Carvajal replacement at right-back and a new midfielder reminiscent of Luka Modric or Toni Kroos.

Madrid have a buy-back clause for Como’s attacking midfielder Nico Paz, which many expect them to activate, although they can also choose to leave him in Italy for another year and buy him in 2027 instead.

On the exits front, Dani Ceballos could be sold and Gonzalo Garcia could make way as Endrick gets reintegrated from his loan spell at Lyon.