Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are on the brink of finalising the signing of winger Andria Bartishvili.

The English summer transfer window has closed, but the Gunners are still working on signings.

In this summer’s window, Arsenal invested heavily to recruit Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

However, Arsenal are arguably weaker in attack than they were last season because Tzolis was their only forward addition, while they let Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri leave.

This is unlikely to stop Arsenal from winning the Premier League this season, mainly because there appears to be a significant gap in quality between them and other potential title contenders.

But head coach Mikel Arteta will no doubt he frustrated that they failed to sign a top-level forward after missing out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola and Malick Fofana.

However, Arsenal are about to add a young winger to their ranks, with 17-year-old Bartishvili closing in on a move to the Emirates.

At the end of last week, Romano gave this deal the ‘here we go’ treatment. Romano said on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go!

’17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract.

‘He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18.

‘Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo__team.’

Arsenal set to complete signing ‘this week’

Now, Romano has shared that the teenager is travelling to London today to complete his move to Arsenal, having noted that a deal will be ‘signed this week’.

Romano said on X: ‘Andria Bartishvili, on his way to London as he’s signing for Arsenal this week.

‘Deal agreed last week for 17 year old Georgian talent joining #AFC from June 2027 when he’ll be 18.’

As mentioned, Bartishvili’s move will become official once he turns 18 next summer, and it is hard to see him making much of an impact on Arsenal’s first team in his debut season at the Emirates.

Therefore, it would not be surprising if Arsenal splashed out on a new top-level winger and/or striker in January or next summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is widely reported to be a dream target for Arsenal, but club legend Emmanuel Petit feels his former club should also be looking at Galatasatay star Victor Osimhen.

Petit told Oddschecker: “A different player, not the same quality as Alvarez.

“He would bring a powerful presence up front. He’s fast, he’s a fighter, and he has a strong personality. He brings something different than Alvarez, bring him in! They are two different options, but I like them both.”