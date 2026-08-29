Fabrizio Romano says Alejandro Balde to Man Utd POSSIBLE on ONE condition

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde is subject of interest from Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has outlined the condition for Manchester United to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes next week.

On August 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Balde.

Sources told us that Man Utd were locked in talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over a deal for the Spain international left-back.

We understand that Barcelona are willing to move on Balde.

Transfer guru Romano subsequently brought an update, reporting that the total costs involved in a deal for Balde would be prohibitive for Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

“Utd are working to add a new left-back.

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive.

“Utd are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option.

“Left-back is expected to be an area Utd want to improve before the deadline.

“I expect them to sign there.”

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Alejandro Balde to Man Utd loan ONLY

Romano has now said that, as things stand, Balde to Man Utd is unlikely to happen.

However, according to the Italian journalist, if Barcelona are willing to send Balde on loan, then a move to Man Utd could become feasible.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It would take a big amount of money, guys.

“At the moment, it is very complicated because Barcelona are not accepting a loan, as of today.

“Still no green light to a loan.

“Then, if they open to a loan in the final hours of the market, that’s another story, but, as of today, Barca are not opening to a loan, and Balde wants to stay at Barcelona.

“Balde is not going to normal clubs.

“So, if Utd come for Balde, it could be interesting, but, at the moment, financially permanent deal is very complicated – for the salary and for the transfer fee.”

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